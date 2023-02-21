02_22_23_SCH_MVHSstem.jpg

Marissa Tsoi, back right, created a robotics program directed at local junior high girls to empower them to pursue STEM. She is joined by Blach Intermediate School students in the Robotics Explorers program.

 Courtesy of Marissa Tsoi

With the purpose of empowering more young girls to pursue STEM, Mountain View High School senior Marissa Tsoi recently launched the Robotics Explorers program at her alma mater, Blach Intermediate School.

The Los Altos resident said she first became interested in STEM when she was young and fascinated by machines.

