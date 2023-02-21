With the purpose of empowering more young girls to pursue STEM, Mountain View High School senior Marissa Tsoi recently launched the Robotics Explorers program at her alma mater, Blach Intermediate School.
The Los Altos resident said she first became interested in STEM when she was young and fascinated by machines.
“When I was little, I used to watch ‘How It’s Made,’” Tsoi said, referring to the documentary TV series, “and I loved seeing how different parts and really complex machines worked together to create a motorcycle or a hot tub or an ambulance.”
The passion grew in high school. Tsoi joined Mountain View’s Robotics Club FRC Team 971 “and really started getting into STEM,” she said. “I’ve learned so many skills there. I’ve learned how to use machines, how to do computer-aided design and I’ve also learned a lot of leadership there as well.”
At times, however, Tsoi said it was difficult to be a woman in the STEM field, which motivated her to start the Robotics Explorers.
“I’ve had times where it felt scary to speak up, and I feel like sometimes in an environment where you are surrounded by a lot of guys, it can be a little intimidating when you’re first starting out and you feel like you don’t know as much as everyone else,” Tsoi said. “One of the main reasons why I started the Robotics Explorers program is because I wanted to give girls that foundation and that confidence boost, so that when they do start getting involved in high school STEM extracurriculars, they feel like they can speak up in that environment and they feel like they belong.”
Building confidence
To bring her idea to fruition, Tsoi first reached out to Grace Choi, a STEM teacher in the Los Altos School District. Choi helped Tsoi figure out the breadth and difficulty level of the introductory class she planned to offer as part of the Robotics Explorers program.
“She really helped me define the scope of the course,” Tsoi said of Choi, “and we ended up deciding on this little robotic spider that you could control – and it used a lot of components that students had already been exposed to through their STEM classes, so it would be a pretty easy transition there.”
Tsoi added that her biggest challenge in creating the program was making the class “cool” and engaging with limited resources.
“Creating a cool project out of the resources that I had available to me was probably the hardest part, and also working with the budget, because I wanted this to be really cheap for the people involved,” she said. “I couldn’t get any super-fancy components. I had to find something that balanced out affordability with building something high-quality.”
Most importantly, Tsoi wanted to build something that junior school students would find interesting. She settled on a 3D-printed controllable robotic spider they could code and build.
“What was tricky to figure out was taking what I had and making it into something that I thought middle schoolers would really enjoy,” she said. “The project they worked on was a robotic spider that was probably about 5-inches-by-7-inches-by-4-inches. The students could code the robot so that when they press different buttons or do different actions with the computer board, the robotic spider moves in different ways.”
Tsoi also noticed that many of the girls grew more outspoken and confident in their environment over the course of their time in the club.
“At the beginning, you could tell (the girls) were a little tentative, a little quieter, but by the end they were … speaking up a lot more and asking random questions that popped into their head, which is stuff that they weren’t doing in the beginning of the class,” she said. “It was really great to see them open up more and feel more comfortable asking questions. I felt like that was a sign that they were building their confidence and feeling more included in the STEM environment.”
Tsoi held three sessions of the program during the summer and fall of last year; 20 girls from Blach participated.
In the future, Tsoi aspires to involve more Mountain View High students in running the program and offer it to more girls at Blach – and beyond.
“I ran a few different classes of Robotics Explorers for girls over summer, and during the last class, I actually brought in some of the girls on my robotics team to help me teach so they can hopefully continue it after I graduate,” she noted. “I am hoping that we can run more classes at Blach and potentially expand to other nearby middle schools in the future years. That’s the dream. Just giving more girls more opportunities.”
For more information on the Robotics Explorers program, call the Los Altos School District at (650) 947-1150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments