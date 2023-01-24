Mountain View High School students are officially able to enjoy a new auxiliary gym on campus, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday debuting the new building.
Construction was made possible by Measure E, passed with a supermajority vote in 2018, which authorized the Mountain View Los Altos High School District to issue $295 million in bonds to fund construction of new buildings and improvements to existing infrastructure at MVLA campuses. The goal of the bond was to improve schools by expanding and modernizing facilities to accommodate growing enrollment in the district.
Mountain View High’s new gym includes a full-sized basketball court and will be used for physical education class as well as for dance, wrestling, testing and performing arts.
The ribbon-cutting event drew attendees including Superintendent Nellie Meyer, MVLA trustee Catherine Vonnegut, Mountain View High principal Kip Glazer and athletic director Tim Lugo.
New Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts & Technology classrooms are set to be completed next as work on Measure E projects continues. Despite delays, the updated Freestyle Academy classrooms are expected to be in use by next month. New student services buildings at both Mountain View High and Los Altos High are estimated for completion in the summer, with full use launching in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments