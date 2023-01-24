01_25_23_SCH_MVHSgym1.jpg

Staff, students and administrators participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mountain View High’s new gym Friday.

 Zoe Parker/Town Crier Editorial Intern

Mountain View High School students are officially able to enjoy a new auxiliary gym on campus, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday debuting the new building.

Construction was made possible by Measure E, passed with a supermajority vote in 2018, which authorized the Mountain View Los Altos High School District to issue $295 million in bonds to fund construction of new buildings and improvements to existing infrastructure at MVLA campuses. The goal of the bond was to improve schools by expanding and modernizing facilities to accommodate growing enrollment in the district.

