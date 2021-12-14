With embroidered gowns, dazzling jewelry adorning the girls and flowing velvet capes on the boys, members of the Mountain View High School Madrigals choir look as if they walked straight out of a medieval tapestry.
The Madrigals are decked out in striking costumes that evoke another era, with parents tailoring them to each member, as they perform at various holiday events.
Maya Itty, a senior and alto in the choir, said parents go above and beyond, securing the materials, hand-sewing the costumes and customizing them to fit.
“(The costumes) are very over the top, but they’re kinda cool,” she said. “I think the costumes are really nice. They’re attention-catching. When we wear them around school, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, there’s a Madrigal.’ It’s recognizable.”
Senior Emmanuel Leblond, a tenor in the choir, said the Madrigal costumes are unique and add a fun dimension to the performance.
“It adds an extra layer of unity to the choir and really sets us apart from other choirs, where they have the standard tie,” he said. “It’s an extra little touch that I’ve come to appreciate over the years. … It’s really distinctive. I don’t know many other choirs that have costumes that date back to this era.”
In addition to their costumes, the Madrigals must wear something else – masks.
With the ongoing pandemic, they must perform at indoor events this holiday season with their masks on, per Mountain View High policy, but they may take them off once outside.
However, they are not ordinary masks.
Itty and Leblond, like other choir members, wear mask specially designed for singers.
“(The mask) doesn’t touch your mouth,” Itty said. “It goes farther out, so you have room for your voice to resonate. It is quite thick; it definitely makes it harder to hear the people around and also to breathe because you need a lot of air when you’re singing. But it is better than a regular mask because it’s not on your mouth.”
Holiday concert
The Madrigals are set to perform at the Mountain View High choral department’s annual holiday concert 7 p.m. Friday at Palo Alto United Methodist Church, 635 Hamilton Ave.
The concert will include performances by other Mountain View High choirs, alumni, the Chamber Orchestra and the Wind Ensemble.
Proof of vaccination is required for attendees over the age of 12.
Tickets are $2-$10, free for choir alumni.
To purchase tickets, visit mvhs-choral-department.ticketleap.com.
For more information on the Mountain View High choral department, visit jilldenny.weebly.com.