Mountain View City Council members appeared befuddled last week by conflicting information from city staff and Mountain View Whisman School District staff as to why a more than 60-year agreement for city maintenance of school fields was in danger of collapsing.
In the end, the council opted Sept. 12 to make one more city effort to negotiate terms by the end of the year. City Manager Kimbra McCartney stressed a city-led set of terms “or the agreement is off.”
The city has been paying $1.5 million annually for maintenance of fields at Bubb, Castro, Imai, Landels, Vargas, Monta Loma, Stevenson and Crittenden schools, in exchange for public use of the properties during nonschool hours. But relations among city staff and some school district officials became strained in recent years, prompted in part by the controversy surrounding a district fencing proposal at Monta Loma Elementary School. Negotiations on a renewed agreement haven’t occurred since February, and the district recently had signs changed, without input from the city, to eliminate a reference to the city of Mountain View.
In a press release following the meeting, McCarthy said: “The city was put into a position through (the district’s) words and actions to conclude that the school district was not working in partnership with the city on school fields, wanted to end the Joint Use Agreement, and that further negotiations would not be fruitful.”
Said district trustee Laura Blakely: “It’s not a good look for the city and school district to simply cease communicating and attempting in good faith to work collaboratively together for the good of the residents of Mountain View. It feels like young kids in the playground getting into an argument in the sandbox, and saying, ‘I don’t like you anymore,’ and taking their toys and going home. Really, have we sunk to a level where we can’t even have a civil conversation and treat each other with respect and in good faith? I hope not.”
Failure to communicate
A May 3 letter to the city from Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph suggested the district could take on its own field maintenance costs and charge rent to various groups for field use. He also noted that new housing from the North Bayshore area could add 1,400 new students to the district, necessitating the need for erecting portable classrooms at the school fields.
Rudolph figured it would cost $500,000 annually and that field rentals at $24 an hour could cover costs. He noted the district is obligated to be impartial about whom it rents fields to.
Rudolph mentioned a “Facilitron” website for reserving field space, but local sports team representatives didn’t like the idea. Use of Facilitron “could kill girls’ softball in our area,” according to Brian Cullinane, president of the Mountain View Los Altos Girls Softball league.
“Our nonprofit, youth sports are really struggling,” Cullinane told the council. “There are more and more advanced and expensive travel teams that are asking for more and more fields and they don’t care about the costs. They are happy to pass that on to the people who can pay. … We are 25% full scholarship. We keep our costs so low to try (include) any girl (ages 5-18) that wants to play softball. … This really feels like a step in the wrong direction for us.”
Some council members suggested meeting with district trustees to improve communications rather than ending the agreement outright.
“I have not had clarity from the school district,” said Councilmember Margaret Abe-Koga. “Are they interested in continued negotiating? If they are, let us know.”
Councilmember Lucas Ramirez borrowed a line from the classic movie “Cool Hand Luke”: “What we have here is a failure to communicate.”
But some members felt further negotiations wouldn’t make a difference. Both sides had been negotiating, off and on, on a new facilities-use agreement the past seven years.
“I think we’re going to do the same thing over and over and not get a different result,” noted Councilmember Lisa Matichak, who favored the city staff recommendation to end the joint-use agreement.
