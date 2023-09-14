_NEWSLETTER_MVCOUNCIL.jpg

Ellen Wheeler, former Mountain View Whisman School District board member, stands by a sign at Monta Loma Park in 2021. The sign, which credits City of Mountain View, has since been changed with a sign crediting the school district.

 Town Crier File Photo

Mountain View City Council members appeared befuddled last week by conflicting information from city staff and Mountain View Whisman School District staff as to why a more than 60-year agreement for city maintenance of school fields was in danger of collapsing.

In the end, the council opted Sept. 12 to make one more city effort to negotiate terms by the end of the year. City Manager Kimbra McCartney stressed a city-led set of terms “or the agreement is off.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.