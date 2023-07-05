Even as Judy Miner nears the end of her time as chancellor of the Foothill-De Anza Community College District, she can speak endlessly about her vision for the district as an essential institution in the ever-changing landscape of Silicon Valley.
In a recent interview in her half-packed office overlooking the Foothill College campus in Los Altos Hills, she was initially more eager to talk about all the things she would have liked to accomplish in her last year as chancellor.
“They’ve gone fast,” Miner said when asked how things have gone since she last sat down with the Town Crier about a year ago, when she first announced her impending retirement. “There are so many things that I wanted to get done.”
During a career in which she served eight years as chancellor and 35 years in administrative positions with the district overall, Miner made a large impact on the trajectory of the colleges. Just recently under her leadership, Foothill and De Anza colleges have launched baccalaureate programs in respiratory therapy and automotive technology management, respectively, enabling students to earn a bachelor’s degree in needed job fields for a fraction of the cost of attending a traditional four-year college. Foothill College was featured in a recent Los Angeles Times article that highlighted how its graduates of allied health service programs have the highest median income four years after graduation of any California community college, surpassing many UC and CSU degree earners.
Miner isn’t interested in just one metric of success, however. Community colleges serve a multitude of roles to provide an education for a breadth of students, she said, in turn uplifting the wider community. Where some people might look at transfer rates to four-year institutions – at which FHDA excels – as the sole determinant of a community college’s worth, Miner knows the impact of a community college can be so much larger than that.
“We’re probably the most immediate provider (of jobs) when you look at any of the systems of education, because for somebody who might go on to a CSU or UC, there’s still a number of years in their educational pathway before they might have become a full-time employee somewhere,” she said. “But for community college students, they’re typically part time, because they’re already working somewhere full time, and are looking to upskill, rescale or just totally change what they might be doing. It’s so exciting to be at those points in our fellow humans’ lives, and to know that we really are transforming lives and that the impact that we’ll never truly understand or see is about their families, their communities, our state and our country.”
Advancing equity
In tandem with her approach to education, Miner could be considered ahead of the game when it comes to addressing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion in the educational landscape. She credits her education while pursuing a doctorate in organization and leadership with a concentration in education law from the University of San Francisco as the source of her dedication to advancing equal opportunity.
Miner dislikes the term “achievement gap,” preferring instead “opportunity gap,” noting that the former term implies that there is a “level playing field – that you’ve got the same chances, but you just need to work hard.”
“(My education) has very much affected my commitment to close what I now will call the ‘opportunity gap’ … to really understand and to advocate for the creation of opportunities, as opposed to approaching students as though they need to be fixed because of deficiencies,” she said. “Rather, how does the institution prepare for the students wherever they are?”
Her approach proved worthwhile when it came to addressing issues that arose as a result of national events, including the Trump administration’s termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the civil unrest sparked by the murder of George Floyd in 2020 and, of course, the COVID 19 pandemic. When DACA was rolled back, Miner said her goal was to support undocumented students and make both the Foothill and De Anza campuses a safe space for them. Through actions like affirming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be unwelcome on campus, undocumented immigrants came to see Foothill as a trusted institution, evidenced by a huge bump in enrollment among the population during the first year of the pandemic.
The pandemic ignited immediate change in the way the colleges operated.
“When I look at how we were able to work together, right from the time of the shelter-in-place to vaccinations being made available … I don’t know that we could have predicted that we would have done that as seamlessly as we did,” Miner said. “I say that because of the stories that so many of my colleagues tell me about conflict that arose for any number of differences of opinions about how to handle the pandemic, how to handle instruction, how to handle supportive staff working remotely. We had to invent things along the way as much as the next college or district, but I think there is something really special about the spirit and culture of Foothill-De Anza.”
Upon emerging from the depths of the pandemic, Miner began considering bigger changes.
In 2022, she announced her grand plan to “reimagine” Foothill-De Anza in a multitude of ways. However, an intentional part of that plan called for her to introduce the initiative, but then turn the reins over to the next chancellor to oversee the plan’s progression.
“When I announced my retirement to everybody last year, you know, I had been asking everybody to ‘reimagine,’” she said. “Well, I then turned that lens on myself, asking myself if I am the right person to lead Foothill-De Anza in its next stage. And I thought it would be so good to have somebody else come in with a different perspective and also a longer-term trajectory.”
End of an era
Miner’s last day as chancellor is Sept. 5, and she plans to spend a month or so working alongside her successor, Lee Lambert.
Miner, 71, looks forward to not working the long hours the position has demanded of her, but she definitely won’t be bored. She will continue to serve on the University of San Francisco Board of Trustees, as well as on the boards of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the California Community College Baccalaureate Association and Year Up, a nonprofit that seeks to close the opportunity gap. She will also remain a member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos.
An avid opera lover, Miner plans to travel across the country and internationally to see many operas and plays over the next year. Her Apple Wallet is full of tickets for performances in cities ranging from Houston to Toronto.
Although Miner looks forward to the good things ahead, she’s emotional about leaving the place she has spent 35 years growing alongside. She was honored last month for her 40-year career in community college work at an event sponsored by the Foothill-De Anza Foundation at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Palo Alto. The event also served as a fundraiser for the Hope Initiative, a campaign serving underrepresented students’ basic needs, and drew familiar faces such as U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, State Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblymember Marc Berman. Eshoo gave Miner the best retirement gift she could have asked for: an official United States flag and a tribute to her career entered into the Congressional Record.
The last paragraph of the tribute reads: “Mr. Speaker, I ask the entire House of Representatives to join me in thanking Dr. Judy Miner for her exemplary work in education. She has bettered the lives of hundreds of thousands of students, and her work has made us a stronger community and a greater nation. She is truly a national treasure.”
“You can tell why I was glad that I didn’t read it that night – I waited until I got home and then cried,” Miner said of the honor.
Eshoo’s statement in the Congressional Record was an unexpected, heartening tribute to the impact of Miner’s storied career.
“I am ending my career with so much joy and appreciation,” Miner concluded.
