Foothill-De Anza Chancellor Judy Miner, left, receives a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol from U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo at Miner’s retirement celebration last month, which also served as a fundraiser for the Hope Initiative.

 Eric Schmidt/Special to the Town Crier

Even as Judy Miner nears the end of her time as chancellor of the Foothill-De Anza Community College District, she can speak endlessly about her vision for the district as an essential institution in the ever-changing landscape of Silicon Valley.

In a recent interview in her half-packed office overlooking the Foothill College campus in Los Altos Hills, she was initially more eager to talk about all the things she would have liked to accomplish in her last year as chancellor.

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo honored Chancellor Judy Miner by entering a tribute to her retirement into the Congressional Record.

