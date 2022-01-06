Mentor Tutor Connection has scheduled an information session to highlight volunteer opportunities noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Mentor Tutor Connection provides tutors for public school students in grades K-8 in Mountain View and Los Altos schools, as well as mentors for high school students.
Tutors work one-on-one or with a small group of students in K-8 grades reinforcing skills in reading, writing, math and other subjects under the supervision of a teacher during school hours. Both in-person and remote tutoring are currently available.
Mentors are matched with high school students of similar interests to serve as role models, listen and help them navigate the next step in their lives. Students benefit from mentors’ experiences, as many have busy, working parents who never attended college. Mentors collaborate with students to determine meeting dates and times off campus.
Meeting attendees are under no obligation to sign up as volunteers. All volunteers must be high school graduates.
To register to attend, visit mentortutorconnection.org/mc-events/volunteer-information-session-23/?mc_id=78.
For more information, email programs@mentortutorconnection.org or visit MentorTutorConnection.org.