Mentor Tutor Connection recognized volunteer Russ Satake Sept. 28 for his leadership as the visionary behind a new fund for the organization, the Bruno Adams Bright Futures Fund.
At the recognition event, Satake announced that the fund had raised more than $400,000 during MTC’s 25th anniversary year. The fund, he shared, was launched last year, named in honor of MTC’s founders Marge Bruno and Bob Adams.
Satake thanked the many donors to the fund before MTC leadership turned the spotlight on him.
“Russ had a vision to launch a fund that would strengthen the organization through trying times far into the future, and over the past year, he led the effort to make that vision a reality,” said Paul Schutz, MTC board chairperson.
MTC is a community-based and -supported nonprofit organization that provides tutors at Los Altos and Mountain View elementary and middle schools and mentors at the three high schools in the Mountain View Los Altos High School District. Its mission is to enhance the academic, social and emotional growth of students through meaningful connections with adult volunteer mentors and tutors.
For 25 years, volunteer mentors and tutors have impacted the lives of thousands of local students. Satake has been one of them, serving as a tutor to elementary students and a mentor to high school students. After seeing the impact and experiencing the program firsthand, Satake joined the MTC Board of Directors in 2016 with a desire to ensure the organization would be successful not only during his tenure, but long into the future.
With the anniversary milestone approaching, Satake shared his vision that the organization create a fund to expand and sustain the work – serving more students today and into the future. The board saw it as the ideal opportunity to honor founders Bruno and Adams, who had the idea that caring adults in the community could support local students if provided the tools to do so.
Today, MTC’s track record matching students with adult mentors and tutors makes the case for expanding and sustaining the work. During the past two years, MTC demonstrated adaptability and relevance by shifting programming to meet the increased demands of online learning and the new burdens of mental health and economic hardships faced by students in their programs.
“I want to be sure that our community continues to deliver the academic and emotional support that empowers youth to reach their potential and thrive,” Satake said. “I have personally seen the impact we can have as caring adults who show up for kids in our community.”
Satake said he was inspired by the generosity of local residents who believed that kids in the community today and into the future deserve the investment of time and resources.
MTC executive director Carol Olson said Satake’s contributions have been diverse and significant.
“Russ gives his time directly to students as a tutor and a mentor, he shares his experience and guidance as a leader of the organization, he generously donates to the organization, and he has now helped us launch this new fund to grow and sustain the organization. His contribution is truly a legacy for MTC and for kids in our community.”
Over the past 10 years, Satake has served MTC as tutor to many K-8 students in the Mountain View Whisman School District; mentor to 10 high school students, mostly at Alta Vista High School; board member and board chairperson; Events Committee and Board Development Committee chairperson; and member of the Finance, Programs, Fund Development and Investment committees.
