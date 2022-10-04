10_05_22_SCHLS_mtc_satake.jpg

Mentor Tutor Connection recognized volunteer Russ Satake, second from right, last week, as well as founders Bob Adams, with wife Lois, left, and Marge Bruno, right.

 Courtesy of Carol Olson

Mentor Tutor Connection recognized volunteer Russ Satake Sept. 28 for his leadership as the visionary behind a new fund for the organization, the Bruno Adams Bright Futures Fund.

At the recognition event, Satake announced that the fund had raised more than $400,000 during MTC’s 25th anniversary year. The fund, he shared, was launched last year, named in honor of MTC’s founders Marge Bruno and Bob Adams.

