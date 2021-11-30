Los Altos native Rebecca Benghiat’s decades of experience in the nonprofit sector and commitment to supporting the mental health of young people proved the ideal fit for the Jed Foundation, which named her its president and chief operating officer last month.
The Jed Foundation’s mission is to protect the emotional health of teens and young adults and prevent suicide.
The New York-based nonprofit partners with high schools and colleges to support its programs, services and systems that focus on mental health, substance misuse and suicide prevention, aiming to equip teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other.
“We are excited to welcome Rebecca to The Jed Foundation,” said foundation CEO John MacPhee in a press release. “Her leadership in organizational and growth management will be invaluable during this critical time when (the foundation’s) work in colleges, universities, and high schools is needed more than ever.”
As president, Benghiat plans to lead efforts to further expand the Jed Foundation’s work in higher education through its Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention for Colleges and Universities plan, as well as its Comprehensive Approach for High Schools for secondary education.
By normalizing the discussion of mental health and suicide prevention, Benghiat hopes to remove the stigma often associated with seeking help.
“Stigma is a real issue in terms of accessing care, and it’s something that the Jed Foundation thinks about a lot,” Benghiat said. “Talking about mental health in an open and accepting way from an institutional perspective is a really good strategy. Providing opportunities for people to seek care is another really good way to normalize the experience and is a really important piece. Another way to reduce stigma is to have opportunities to hear other people’s stories.”
According to Benghiat, the Jed Foundation amplifies stories about those who have successfully navigated their mental health challenges and found the appropriate care.
“I think there’s a larger piece in having educational institutions in particular to really champion and support individuals’ access,” she said. “If (mental health problems are) normalized from the top down institutionally, it’s a lot less stigmatizing for any one individual.”
Benghiat’s previous job also involved helping youth cope – she served as chief operating and advancement officer at The Quad Preparatory School, a K-12 independent school in New York City that supports gifted children with learning differences.
“I’ve always been interested and involved in nonprofit work, especially in the mental health sector,” she said. “The understanding that there was a clinical intervention and educational piece (at The Quad Preparatory School) meant that there was a complexity – in some ways – similar to the work that the Jed Foundation does.”
Nearly one-third of young adults ages 18-24 live with a mental health condition, Benghiat noted, and suicide is the second-leading cause of death for young people.
To address the growing crisis, the Jed Foundation plans to ramp up its growth over the next five years.
“This is really the launching point for that work,” she said. “I am incredibly excited to be joining at this time; I think that there will be a lot of work ahead of us, but this is really a pivot point culturally in this sector.”
Like many other institutions, the foundation is in the process of transitioning out of the COVID era.
The impact of the pandemic on students and the transition back to the classroom are priority discussion points for foundation staff.
“We’re aware of it,” Benghiat said. “We’re absolutely integrating that into our work. I think time will tell in terms of the impact (of the pandemic).”
For more information on the Jed Foundation, visit jedfoundation.org.