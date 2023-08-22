Lee Lambert is only a few weeks into his job as the Foothill-De Anza Community College District’s new chancellor, but he already has major goals for advancing equity and transitioning FHDA into the digital era.
Drawing on his diverse experience personally and professionally, the U.S. Army veteran, fresh from his last post as chancellor of Pima Community College in Arizona, is ready to get to work.
Lambert has big shoes to fill – he succeeds Judy Miner, the recently retired Foothill-De Anza chancellor who served for decades in various FHDA positions. Lambert said he recognizes the reputation of FHDA both locally and nationally, and shared his excitement to build on the district’s established excellence.
“This district and the colleges have positively impacted the lives of countless numbers of students,” Lambert said. “That doesn’t happen if you don’t have a really strong solid core of faculty and staff and administrators.”
Early career
Lambert was born in Seoul, South Korea, to a South Korean mother and a father of mixed African American heritage. His father’s work in the military meant constantly moving and adapting to new places – by the time Lambert was 18, he had lived in nine different places spanning four countries and three continents.
“I just love people and communities and getting to learn other cultures and things like that, so it just makes it easier to adapt,” he said.
By the end of high school, Lambert’s family had settled in Washington state, and he attended the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. Frustrated and feeling lost, Lambert said he made “one of the best decisions of his life” and enlisted in the military. Not only did serving as a legal clerk in the army provide needed structure and discipline, but he discovered a love of the law that would inform the rest of his career.
Following his time in the military, Lambert took a radically different step by enrolling at Evergreen State College in Olympia, which employs a nontraditional approach toward education that emphasizes self-directed learning and collaborative work and does not issue formal grades.
“I grew up in a military family, and military families can be a little more conservative, so to go to a place that was completely different than how I was brought up really opened my mind to a whole new way of thinking and seeing the world,” he said.
Following law school at Seattle University, Lambert got his first professional job in human resources as a special assistant for civil rights at Evergreen State, where he addressed civil rights complaints and sexual harassment claims and conducted diversity and inclusion training. There, Lambert found that applying a proactive approach to such issues was key to reducing complaints. By hiring student workers to create a sexual harassment training program for students, Lambert said that by the end of his time at the school, complaints had decreased to nearly zero. That’s a lesson Lambert has carried with him through his career.
Lambert also found his passion in working in education, and climbed the ladder at schools in Washington and Arizona before recently landing in the Bay Area.
“I care about people and where they live, how they interact and that they have opportunity,” he said. “And that’s why I work in community colleges – because I can’t imagine a better place to work than where you’re giving opportunities, especially for people who come from more low-income, disadvantaged communities … to, hopefully, fulfill their American dream. That’s what I’m about.”
Looking forward
Lambert looks to an unlikely source for leadership inspiration: elephants. Elephants have been observed to show mutual respect for one another in the way they bury and honor the dead. However, they have also been shown to think proactively, moving on quickly to a new water source, sensing what they have to do next to thrive.
“That’s how we have to think about leadership – you always have to have an eye toward the future,” Lambert said. “But when I’m thinking about that, I’m also thinking, ‘How do I make sure all of us get there?’ … Now that doesn’t mean that we all sing ‘Kumbaya.’ It means there’s going to be times that I have to challenge people, and there may be times that people have to challenge me, because we don’t get to where we need to go, wherever that is, without having tensions and difficulties.”
He plans to use this approach alongside other college leaders – including Foothill president Kristina Whalen and De Anza president Lloyd Holmes – to propel the schools into the digital era.
“I’m already seeing places where it’s happening, but it’s not being done as an overall strategy yet,” Lambert said.
Lambert believes that institutions in general could do better to come out ahead of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, again taking a proactive rather than reactive approach. As institutions of higher learning, Foothill and De Anza could help bring awareness of new technologies to today’s students and encourage the ethical responsibility they have to one another as life-altering technology develops.
“At Evergreen, I realized that I have responsibility well beyond myself. And it’s not about ‘How much money can I make?’ Or ‘How successful I can become?’” he said. “Your success comes from how you interact with your community and with your fellow human being. … I think the liberal arts really are where we have the opportunity to impact on these kinds of issues.”
