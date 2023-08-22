08_23_23_SCH_lambert.jpeg

Lee Lambert is only a few weeks into his job as the Foothill-De Anza Community College District’s new chancellor, but he already has major goals for advancing equity and transitioning FHDA into the digital era.

Drawing on his diverse experience personally and professionally, the U.S. Army veteran, fresh from his last post as chancellor of Pima Community College in Arizona, is ready to get to work.

