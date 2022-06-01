Several Los Altos residents were among those celebrating Christa McAuliffe School’s 50th anniversary May 22 at Saratoga Springs picnic facility.
Part of the Cupertino Union School District, the K-8 school is based in Saratoga and serves some families in south Los Altos.
More than 800 people attended the celebration, including founding parents, staff and alumni. Local residents in attendance included Liliana Paz (event organizer and Parent-Faculty Group board member), Mike Ferris (PFG co-president), Harita Menon (staff member) and Nicole Basler (parent, board member and musician).
