Growing up in Silicon Valley, Los Altos High students Alyssa Springer and Lauren Han were surrounded by a STEM-centric world from a young age. However, the rising seniors said they realized the barriers many youth face in pursuing a STEM field – both through being a member of a marginalized community and due to financial constraints.
The imbalance inspired the Los Altos residents to start their own organization, Next Gen [in] STEM, to provide others with the same opportunities they were given. They are specifically targeting students in grades 3-7.
“We hope to also create a more positive reaction toward STEM fields because we’ve always heard about people saying STEM is too hard or (there are) only men in STEM, but just kind of understanding at a young age that it can actually be fun and incorporating arts and making it more of a fun experience (is critical),” Springer said. “I definitely see us getting further in terms of that, and it can really help form a sense of community within Los Altos.”
Both Springer and Han said they’ve often observed a difference in how they were treated compared to their male counterparts and noticed the disparity between genders in their STEM classes.
“When you are minorities in the field, you feel an extra pressure to perform well because you’re representing everyone, but we’re hoping to expand STEM so that they don’t feel that pressure that they have to represent everyone,” Han said. “It’s just that everyone gets an equal opportunity and an equal experience.”
Next Gen [in] STEM sessions began last week. Interested participants or their parents can contact the teens to join their email list, Springer said. They offer both individual and group signups, for parties of three to 10, and charge a recommended rate of $25 per student.
“We really wanted to make it so that everyone could do it, so we do have a fee, but we’re really open to waiving it,” Han said. “We really want everyone to be able to go into STEM and just to learn a little bit more, because we feel that, especially with big economic barriers, it’s really hard to get into STEM when you don’t have (the resources).”
Springer and Han have taken both AP Physics and AP Calculus and said they have a strong enough understanding of the subjects to be able to pass their knowledge to others.
“What was decided is that we come up with lesson plans that help guide students to learn more about STEM and keep them engaged and following our outlines,” Springer said.
She added that students will brainstorm solutions, create products, test their designs and then make improvements on those designs. While doing this, Springer and Han said they will incorporate math or science principles into each lesson to help the students see physical applications of what they’re learning.
Currently, the teens said they are creating lesson plans for this weekend’s Apricot STEM Fair and developing curriculum ideas for their regular lessons, such as gravity-powered cars that teach their students about the principles of conservation of energy.
To sign up and for more information, email nextgeninstem@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments