While Silicon Valley may be home to some of the most highly rated schools in the country, students with special needs may suffer due to the lack of individual attention in large classes. Often these kids are those with learning disabilities whose academic performance is stifled by their lack of learned skills to work through conditions such as dyslexia, autism spectrum disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, despite demonstrating high potential.
Educator Kristin Rourke has long worked with such students, commonly referred to as “twice exceptional,” through private tutoring, but this year she is broadening her offerings by opening a new “microschool” in Mountain View with a cohort of fewer than eight students.
Uncommonly Awesome Learning Lab was born from Rourke’s desire to expand her tutoring service to a full-service, full-day school. Her believers and soon-to-be board members (that is, parents whose children Rourke has tutored) helped her nurture her idea to fruition. The school, located on El Monte Avenue, is set to open with a roster of four kids in the fall with potential for a few more signups.
“We pursued the microschool idea because we wanted something small where we could be independent,” Rourke said. “Oftentimes we will be using the (state) curriculum but going above and beyond standards instead of just being beholden to them.”
Approach to teaching
Rourke previously taught special education at a private school in Palo Alto but transitioned to private tutoring and after-school classes early in the pandemic. She specialized in reading intervention and project-based learning, techniques that especially benefit students whose disabilities or diverse learning styles make success in a typical classroom difficult.
That’s how Katie Thompson and her then-7- and 9-year-old children Eloise and Olsi met Rourke. Rourke recognized learning differences in both students that were later diagnosed as dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia.
“My kids like to joke that they have all the ‘dys-es,’” Thompson said.
Working with Rourke in the classroom and later in close conjunction with a homeschool curriculum helped Eloise and Olsi, now 12 and 14, discover their natural intellect. By approaching education from a kid-oriented perspective that leans into a child’s existing interests, Eloise and Olsi found themselves more engaged in school and feeling that working through their reading difficulties was less of a chore.
“She found interests that I was into and then she used them so it didn’t feel much like school, honestly,” Olsi said. “It just felt like a regular day, with me trying to research on a topic I’m interested in. Yet she somehow turns it into something where I’m actively becoming a better student.”
As an educator, Rourke finds that setting personalized learning goals based on a child’s existing strengths and natural curiosity is a great way to foster academic achievement and a personal, lasting love for learning, especially for twice-exceptional students. Her approach includes whatever accommodations the student may need, including making space for some quiet, alone time to address overstimulation or introducing play and movement to help kids struggling with hyperactivity to focus.
“For some students that I work with, their big thing is that sitting in a desk is just torture,” Rourke said. “But then, if you’re neurodivergent, you might need a little extra stimulation in order to focus.”
The Uncommonly Awesome Learning Lab microcampus speaks to Rourke’s student-led, project-based and accommodations-centered approach, with multiple rooms designed to be flexible and fulfill different needs. Upon entering the space, there’s a room with an open floor space and various devices that encourage movement or sensory stimulation, such as a sensory swing made for kids with autism and a balance board that Rourke herself likes to use on occasion. Other rooms contain a quiet, dark space to decompress, an office with computers, a classroom space with surfaces and a makerspace with craft and building materials.
Also key to Rourke’s method is building lesson plans that appeal to the specific interests of her students. On a whiteboard in her office – which students are also free to use – Rourke has laid out a rough lesson plan for the year that incorporates study areas with key disciplines, including math, science and literature. Examples include studying architecture through the lens of STEAM to learn about engineering physics and joining history lessons with historical fiction literature. The lesson plan will adapt to the needs of the cohort as the school year progresses.
“When I say Kristin really changed the trajectory of my family, I’m not being hyperbolic,” Thompson said. “For her, every child is like a puzzle – she really wants to figure out how to put the pieces together to help them be their best selves.”
Uncommonly Awesome Learning Lab is open for admissions for the 2023-2024 school year to students ages 8 and up. For more information, visit uncommonlyawesomelearning.org.
