The city of Los Altos’ Tiny Tots program, paused for a year due to COVID-19, is registering students for its 2021-2022 programs.
The Kinder Prep 4’s program, intended for 4- to 5-year-olds, is slated to begin Jan. 3; enrollment is now open. The program will be hosted at the new Los Altos Community Center, located at 97 Hillview Ave., with classes set for 9 a.m. to noon weekdays.
The Kinder Prep curriculum includes phonics and phonemic awareness – sound blending, vowel recognition and sight words – reading readiness, letter and numeral formation, writing practice, vocabulary development, Spanish and an introduction to basic mathematical and scientific concepts.
The Kinder Prep staff also aims to enhance students’ listening skills, encourage independence and nurture their ability to play well with others.
Activities include music and movement, games, arts and crafts, cooking, field trips as well as directed and self-directed play.
Tiny Tots’ Terrific 3’s, intended for 3- to 4-year-olds, began Sept. 8 at the recently renovated San Antonio Club at 47 N. San Antonio Road. However, parents may still enroll their children as spots remain open. Tuition will be prorated to account for the number of days left in the program.
The main focus of the Terrific 3’s is learning social skills and basic preschool concepts. Activities include language development, letter recognition, music and movement, games, cooking, basic math, science and biology, arts and crafts, sensory activities, special events as well as directed and self-directed play.
For more information, visit losaltosca.gov/recreation/page/tiny-tots-enrollment.