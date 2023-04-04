03_15_23_SCH_yang_mug.jpg

Yang

The major earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria last month moved Los Altos teen Jack Yang to take action. The Harker School junior organized a fundraising concert on his campus and launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for those impacted by the disasters.

“I just wanted to do something to help because of the extent of the damage that happened,” Yang said. “There’s over 50,000 people dead, and it’s very rare that such a big event happens. I don’t think I need personal reasons to help people. … Sometimes you just want to help other people.”

