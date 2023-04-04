The major earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria last month moved Los Altos teen Jack Yang to take action. The Harker School junior organized a fundraising concert on his campus and launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for those impacted by the disasters.
“I just wanted to do something to help because of the extent of the damage that happened,” Yang said. “There’s over 50,000 people dead, and it’s very rare that such a big event happens. I don’t think I need personal reasons to help people. … Sometimes you just want to help other people.”
The recent concert featured Harker School’s jazz band, in which Yang plays trumpet. They performed “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Crazy Train” and “Uptown Funk,” among other popular songs.
“Music has been in my life ever since I was about 5 years old,” he said. “I just wanted to use my talents to somehow help the people affected by the earthquake, and I thought the benefit concert would be the most effective way to fundraise.”
Yang ran into a few challenges while organizing the concert, including where to print the flyers that had the link to the GoFundMe campaign.
“We had to create a lot of flyers because the flyers had the QR codes and how to donate on them, but I couldn’t print them at home and my school didn’t really allow it, so that was a problem,” he said. “We had to talk to the principal, and then he was the one that let us use the special printers to print all 100 copies of the flyer.”
Another difficulty Yang faced was scheduling restaurants to cater the event. He said he eventually struck a deal with a boba tea shop that agreed to donate 20% of the sales to the fundraiser.
Yang added that overcoming the challenges taught him more about organizing events and speaking to external organizations in advance.
“I think dealing with external organizations like the boba tea shop or my principal (have to be done) a lot more in advance than you’d expect,” he said. “We were kind of running out of time and it was really tight at the end. Next time, I have to plan earlier and organize these things in advance.”
Although Yang added that he doesn’t plan on organizing another benefit concert anytime soon, he said the GoFundMe link will remain active. As of last week, he had raised more than $2,200 for the earthquake victims.
“The GoFundMe link is always open, so people can continue to scan the QR code and they can donate to the GoFundMe,” Yang said.
To donate and for more information, visit gofundme/01fbc0df.
