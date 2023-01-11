Egan Junior High School student Jai Khurana is an avid reader and lover of education, and found himself wanting to extend that appreciation to those in need. When brainstorming ideas for a community service project, a friend introduced Jai to the African Library Project, a nonprofit organization that helps start libraries in rural communities in Africa.
“I wanted to help children around the world that did not have the same educational opportunity as me have a higher access to books,” Jai said.
With help from his community, Jai, 13, collected 1,300 new and gently used children’s books for a new library in Masaka, Uganda, over just two months.
Jai scored big results by starting small – passing out a flyer calling for books to be dropped off in a box outside his Los Altos home. He then reached out to Santa Rita School, his alma mater, and Egan administrators to find more families who would be willing to donate. Jai said Santa Rita principal Kelly Rafferty and Egan principal Conti Cullimore were “incredibly supportive” of his project. It helped that Jai’s siblings, Lakshmi and Kris, attend Santa Rita and Egan, respectively, and they spread the word among students.
Every day, Jai gathered the books from each of his three collection boxes, outside his home and at Egan and Santa Rita. By the end of October, the Khurana siblings had collected hundreds of books, stored in stacks in their home, which they then packed up and shipped.
The books haven’t arrived in Uganda yet, as they are being processed by the African Library Project’s warehouse in New Orleans. Jai said he is excited for the books to reach Masaka and believes they will make a positive impact on the community there.
“They’re going to create a community library for teenagers and children of the whole town to come and read,” he said. “This is really important for them, because it’s the first library they’re opening up, so I was really proud to be a part of that.”
In addition to being proud of her children’s work, Jai’s mother, Ashna, was happy to see the way the project brought their community together.
“We were really impressed to see how excited our neighbors and different people in Los Altos were,” Ashna said. “When they came to drop off the books, they would tell us how wonderful the project was and that they were inspired to care about other kids in the world and not just be so focused on what was going on in Los Altos.”
The key lesson Jai took away from the experience was that of personal responsibility – taking the initiative to communicate with the schools and his neighbors and being organized enough to meet all the necessary deadlines was difficult, but well worth the end result.
Jai extended his appreciation to all those who helped him reach his goal, especially his siblings and the local schools community. He hopes to complete another community service project in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments