01_11_23_SCH_bookdrive.jpg

Egan Junior High student Jai Khurana is flanked by brother Kris and sister Lakshmi, who helped him collect 1,300 books for the African Library Project. The donations will help start a community library in Masaka, Uganda.

 Courtesy of Jai Khurana

Egan Junior High School student Jai Khurana is an avid reader and lover of education, and found himself wanting to extend that appreciation to those in need. When brainstorming ideas for a community service project, a friend introduced Jai to the African Library Project, a nonprofit organization that helps start libraries in rural communities in Africa.

“I wanted to help children around the world that did not have the same educational opportunity as me have a higher access to books,” Jai said.

