08_24_22_SCH_botball1.jpg

Team 453 was one of three successful Los Altos-based Botball teams competing at the International Botball Tournament last month, placing fifth overall against more than 30 teams.

 Courtesy of Gail Shen

Three Los Altos teams placed fifth or better at the International Botball Tournament last month in Norman, Okla., where more than 30 teams competed.

Team 399 led the locals, placing third; Team 742 finished fourth and Team 453 took fifth overall in the tournament for seventh- through 12th-graders.

08_24_22_SCH_BotBall2again.jpg

Los Altos Botball Team 399, which won third place, includes, front: Andy Li; back, from left: Allison Mitloff, Kathleen Xie, Phillip Oberhart, Oliver Bjorkman, Tyler Wong and Nevin Pai.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.