Through poetry, Los Altos resident Ayaan Dhruv and his sister Aanya recently embarked on a journey to raise young people’s awareness of climate change.
The teens’ idea for their initiative, Poetry on Windows, stems from subjects they’ve grown passionate about while attending Nueva School in San Mateo County. Ayaan is in seventh grade and Aanya is a sophomore.
“What sparked this (idea) was when I wrote a poem on climate change,” Ayaan said, “and we started thinking that we could intertwine Aanya’s interests in the environment and my interest in poetry into one thing.”
Aanya said her interest in the environment began in
middle school and that she continues to work on projects such as building a solar-powered community charging station for students to charge their phones at school and hosting environmental justice workshops.
Launched last December, Poetry on Windows is a poetry contest for youth that focuses on environmental topics. The siblings said they hope to bring to light grave issues facing the world, while sparking creativity and drive in the youth of the Bay Area.
For the initial contest, the Dhruvs said they received more than a dozen submissions from students throughout the region. The winners’ work was featured on store windows in downtown Los Altos, including at Starbucks, Le Boulanger and Therapy Salon.
“In terms of spreading the word of the actual competition itself ... flyers played a big role and (so did) word-of-mouth,” Aanya said. “If we ended up having students in different schools participating, those students could spread the word to people in their schools.”
The siblings said they hope to make Poetry on Windows a monthly contest and plan to accept submissions via a Google form, like they did for the last contest.
“Our main goal moving forward is also to think about other problems in our society (such as) civil rights movements and other different important issues,” Aanya said.
