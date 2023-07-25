Residents living within the boundaries of the Los Altos School District likely received a survey through the mail seeking feedback on renewing a parcel tax at an increased rate to help the district maintain quality staff and services. The results are now in and show a generally favorable community response, meaning the LASD Board of Trustees is likely to move forward with putting the parcel tax on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The new parcel tax would replace the parcel tax that is set to expire in mid-2025. In 2016, voters renewed the 2011 parcel tax – the first time voters approved a second parcel tax on top of the one originally introduced in 1989 – at $223 per parcel, which in total generated $2.8 million annually for the district, or 5.4% of revenue at the time. The survey posits adding an additional $72 to the current parcel tax for a total ask of $295, but the exact number has yet to be decided on by the district. The $295 would represent the 2016 tax adjusted for inflation and would generate $3.7 million annually, or 4.4% of projected revenue.
District officials said they are seeking to pass the renewal to alleviate budget concerns and to “attract and retain quality teachers, protect programs in reading, writing, science, technology, engineering, arts and math, and maintain high-quality neighborhood schools.” Without it, LASD risks facing $3 million in additional budget cuts.
Positive numbers
Surveys conducted in March and June reveal that support for a parcel tax renewal measure sits close to the two-thirds threshold needed for passage. However, Jessica Polsky-Sanchez of EMC Research, the public opinion research service that conducted the survey, noted that the survey reflected wavering levels of support from March to June, which could represent some vulnerability.
Notably, the percentage of surveyed voters who said they believe LASD has “little” or “no real need” for more money has increased over the past 13 years, as well as the sentiment that they would “never vote for a tax no matter what the money raised would be used for.” However, the majority of respondents still expressed high tax tolerance and recognition that the district is still in need of funds.
While voters passed each of LASD’s parcel tax measures since 2011, some of them, including the last one in 2016, only narrowly met the two-thirds threshold.
TeamCivX, LASD’s election strategy and communications firm, recommended that the board move to add an expiration date to the tax to help secure voters who are on the fence about the measure, to which the board acquiesced, directing staff to add a provision that the tax expire after eight years.
“Yes, there is softening in support … but I think overall these numbers are positive,” said Jeremy Hauser of TeamCivX. “Voters recognize the value of your local schools here; they value how you invest in your students’ education.”
Even ahead of the 2016 parcel tax expiration in 2025, LASD has been facing budget woes. Inflation and a slower local real estate market, along with COVID monies expiring, have put a strain on revenue amid simultaneous rising costs. District staff have already made cuts to budget and eliminated 27 positions heading into the new school year. LASD administrators are also aiming to raise teacher salaries to better match pay at other Santa Clara County schools.
The board has not officially decided to put the tax on the ballot yet, but trustees are expected to at their next meeting, scheduled Aug. 7. If passed, typical policies regarding past parcel taxes would apply, including that an independent board would oversee the use of funds, proceeds would be controlled locally and are not eligible to be taken by the state and senior homeowners will be eligible for an exemption from the tax.
