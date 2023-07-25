07_19_23_SCH_LASDmusic.jpg

Egan Junior High students rehearse for a district-wide strings concert in February. Los Altos School District administrators say that passing a new bond measure would help ensure that arts and academic programs don’t fall victim to budget cuts. 

 

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

Residents living within the boundaries of the Los Altos School District likely received a survey through the mail seeking feedback on renewing a parcel tax at an increased rate to help the district maintain quality staff and services. The results are now in and show a generally favorable community response, meaning the LASD Board of Trustees is likely to move forward with putting the parcel tax on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The new parcel tax would replace the parcel tax that is set to expire in mid-2025. In 2016, voters renewed the 2011 parcel tax – the first time voters approved a second parcel tax on top of the one originally introduced in 1989 – at $223 per parcel, which in total generated $2.8 million annually for the district, or 5.4% of revenue at the time. The survey posits adding an additional $72 to the current parcel tax for a total ask of $295, but the exact number has yet to be decided on by the district. The $295 would represent the 2016 tax adjusted for inflation and would generate $3.7 million annually, or 4.4% of projected revenue.

