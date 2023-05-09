05_10_23_SCH_bikes.jpg

Students navigate a bike course at the 2022 Los Altos Police Department-sponsored Bike Rodeo at Loyola School.

 Shelly Bowers/Town Crier File Photo

May is National Bike Month, and to kick off the festivities, the Los Altos Safe Routes to School program encouraged all local schools to plan a Bike to School Day event. Throughout the month, thousands of students across the city and country will bike and roll to school to celebrate the fun of active transportation and build community and school spirit.

Bike to School Day is traditionally commemorated the first Wednesday in May. The first Bike to School Day – held in 2012 – was created to promote awareness for safe, bikeable communities. Since then, Bike to School Day has become an international event, with thousands of schools participating every year to underscore the benefits of biking or rolling to school, including encouraging healthier habits through physical activity, promoting a cleaner environment by reducing trips in a car, building a stronger sense of community and drawing attention to road safety needs.

