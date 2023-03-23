It offers many things teens and tweens are attracted to – music, movie nights, study areas, bean bag chairs, snacks, video game consoles, pingpong and even cup painting activities.
Yet based on recent observations, a lot of teens don’t seem to be aware that the Los Altos Teen Center exists.
Housed in the Los Altos Community Center’s Junipero Room, the newly renovated center debuted in September. It is open to students in grades 6-12, and they don’t have to be Los Altos residents. Operating hours are 3:30-6:30 p.m. weekdays. Funded by the city, there is no cost to the teens who use the center.
Replacing the Underground Teen Center at Shoup Park, city officials hope the more accessible new center – which is just steps from the Los Altos main library and blocks from Los Altos High School – will bring in more students.
“Before I was brought on (in 2021), the teen program was declining,” said Will Hanel, Los Altos parks and recreation coordinator. “There weren’t any programs going on because of
COVID-19, and the new teen room gave me the opportunity to build up a program from scratch.”
While teen turnout was low the first few months, Hanel said interest picked up in January.
Los Altos High junior Isabelle Hwang said community center staff recommended the teen center to her.
“The community center closes at 5 (p.m.),” she said, “but since I wanted to continue doing homework but not go to the library, they suggested the teen center, which closes later.”
Teen center staff are working to increase interest in the center by introducing new events and amenities, according to Hanel.
“I try to bring a lot of programs that aren’t happening on campuses but are accessible for you guys to participate in,” he said.
New features include video game consoles, board games, weekly crafts and even a mini library. There is also a patio for those who would rather study or socialize outdoors.
Some students now prefer the teen center to the teen room at the nearby library.
“I would say, compared to the teen room in the library, it is easier to relax and talk to your friends, since you’re not limited to just doing schoolwork,” Hwang said. “There are only teens in the teen center, compared to the teen room, which sometimes has adults.”
The center had been offering study hours 6:30-9:30 p.m., but they have been paused due to low turnout. Staff members hope to resume study hours during final exams week in the spring.
In the meantime, Hanel encourages teens to drop by after school.
“You can play games, come in and hang out with friends, interact and socialize with staff,” he said. “It’s just a safe space for everyone to come in and enjoy the programs that we have.”
The center also welcomes student volunteers to help operate it.
