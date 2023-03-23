03_22_23_SCH_teencenter.jpg

The Los Altos Teen Center may feature new and improved facilities, but many local teens still seem to be unaware of its existence.

 Zoe Parker/Town Crier Editorial Intern

It offers many things teens and tweens are attracted to – music, movie nights, study areas, bean bag chairs, snacks, video game consoles, pingpong and even cup painting activities.

Yet based on recent observations, a lot of teens don’t seem to be aware that the Los Altos Teen Center exists.

