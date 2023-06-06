06_07_23_SCH_Robotics_TimurSakethVajralaAlexander.jpg

Timur Dayanov, from left, Saketh Vajrala and Alexander Dayanov were crowned world championships at the VEX High School World Robotics Championship in Dallas April 27.

 Courtesy of Timur Dayanov

“Three … two … one … Go!” The horn sounded. It was the final match at the VEX High School World Robotics Championship in Dallas, and in two minutes, two teams would be crowned the world champions.

Los Altos Hills brothers Alexander and Timur Dayanov stood on one side of the match table with their Bay Area-based team, Barcbots Getting There, and their alliance team, Capten from South Dakota. On the other side stood their opponents: WE from Chinese Taipei and Happy Haystacks from Virginia. The objective: have the two combined teams – four robots total – collect and throw as many yellow discs as possible into their respective goals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.