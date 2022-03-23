The artwork of 10 Los Altos High students has been selected for display in the ArtNow 2022 exhibition, set to open Friday.
The annual juried exhibition, sponsored by New Museum Los Gatos (NUMU), includes works by high school students across Santa Clara County in several visual art categories. In addition to showcasing their art in a professional setting, the students will have the opportunity to win scholarships and awards.
ArtNow 2022 Los Altos High winners include Quinn Carbery, Gia Kalyani, Grace Kloeckl, Ellie Lin, Olivia Moon, Olivia Pye, Joyce Ren, Rose Shortland, Alina Wang and Audrey Zhao.
Los Altos High student-artists are not new to the process of submitting to the program – Advanced Placement Studio Art teacher Christine An said students have entered their artworks since the program launched 11 years ago. In recent years, she has incorporated the submission for the ArtNow exhibition into a class project so that all of her art students can apply.
“This program offers them the real-life experience of what an artist goes through to get their work exhibited in a museum,” An said. “It’s also great for their self-esteem. A lot of artists, especially students, are very self-critical. They don’t see how good they are, and this program helps them to see that, ‘Yes, I make good art.’”
Works from Los Altos High were accepted in ArtNow’s painting, mixed media and photography categories.
Exploring themes of hope
This year’s theme, “Brave New Worlds,” asked artists to consider the present era of political turmoil, a climate crisis and the pandemic and imagine a future shaped by hope, equality and justice as society progresses. The prompt, though alluding to the 1932 science-fiction novel “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley, is decidedly optimistic rather than dystopian. To help her students further understand the theme, An asked them to consider the social changes humans need to make to ensure the future is one they want.
“Students nowadays are bombarded with horrible things like the environmental crisis and divisive politics, so I thought, ‘OK, if we can change something to make our future world more positive, what would it be?’” An said.
Shortland, a junior and student in An’s AP Studio Art class, has submitted work to ArtNow all three years of high school, and was chosen for display for the first time this year. She considers her drawing, “Cultivating,” to be an abstract self-portrait. It depicts a young woman with an elongated neck situated among lush greenery – the chosen medium of colored pencils allows for seamless shading of the rich blues and greens of the landscape but also adds texture to the figure.
Shortland was inspired to integrate the ArtNow theme with her AP Studio Art theme, which explores how self-identity may change based on one’s environment. “Cultivating” is how she imagines herself existing in this “brave new world.”
“For me, that meant being self-assured and confident in who I am, and then I placed a lot of foliage in the background to show my growth as well as the Earth blossoming itself,” she said.
Kalyani’s art was selected by NUMU this year for the second time, but it’s the first time she gets to see her work exhibited in person. Last year’s exhibition was virtual, so the junior is excited for the opportunity to see her work displayed in real life. Her “Fairytale Future” is mixed media – a unique combination of drawing and cyanotype using layered photos from gardens around her neighborhood.
“I wanted to show that a peaceful, idyllic world is something that could be possible for all of us and not just a fantasy,” Kalyani said.
Both Kalyani and Shortland are unsure of the role art will play in their future post-graduation, but both appreciate the way Los Altos High’s art program and teachers helped shape them as artists. According to Shortland, the art classes she has taken outside of school have focused heavily on history and replicating the techniques of famous artists, while Los Altos High teachers like An help students cultivate a sense of self-expression through art.
“Ms. An is really good at helping us think through ideas and getting us to dig deeper than just the surface level,” Shortland said. “Like thinking about portraits not just as literal portraits, but using other symbols and maybe nonhuman things.”
An feels strongly about teaching her students to convey complex ideas through their art.
“I feel like this is a great opportunity for students to show their critical thinking, because a lot of students at this age have great technique, but incorporating a conceptual idea through visuals is a difficult task,” she said.
The ArtNow 2022 exhibition opens 10 a.m. Friday and runs through May 22 at NUMU, 106 E. Main St., Los Gatos. For more information, visit