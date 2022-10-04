10_05_22_SCH_steamweek.jpg

Ge Wang, associate professor at Stanford University in the Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, gave a presentation about the intersection of technology and design during last year’s STEAM Week.

 Courtesy of Grace Tsang

Los Altos High STEAM Week returns to its regular fall schedule this year, with a range of industry professionals in the arts and sciences – as well as two student speakers presenting original research – participating in the annual event Monday through today.

Activities also will include a panel discussion featuring experts who represent corporate, academic and government careers, moderated by a Los Altos High student.

