satterwhite 2022.jpeg
Tomoki Chien/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos High School principal Wynne Satterwhite plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Satterwhite, veteran educator and longtime administrator, dedicated her entire career to serving students, families and staff at Los Altos High, starting as a substitute teacher and working as a teacher, counselor and assistant principal before becoming principal in 2004.

