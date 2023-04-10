Los Altos High School principal Wynne Satterwhite plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Satterwhite, veteran educator and longtime administrator, dedicated her entire career to serving students, families and staff at Los Altos High, starting as a substitute teacher and working as a teacher, counselor and assistant principal before becoming principal in 2004.
“The past 38 years at LAHS have been a blessing,” Satterwhite said. “I have always said that I have the best job in the world, and I truly mean it.”
In a letter to staff, Satterwhite recalled that some were there as she started her career, others were students in her classroom and others she met when they joined the Los Altos High staff.
“Growing with you and getting to know and value each of you as colleagues and friends has been a joy,” she wrote.
“It is impossible to overstate Wynne’s impact on the thousands of young people who attended Los Altos High School,” said Nellie Meyer, superintendent of the Mountain View Los Altos High School District. “Her dedication, commitment and hard work have helped shape countless lives and left an indelible mark on the school community.”
As MVLA officials begin a search for Satterwhite’s successor, they will use Leadership Associates, a California-based executive search and leadership development firm. More information on opportunities for public input will be provided after the district returns from spring break next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments