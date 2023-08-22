Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Los Altos High School poetry team participated in a national youth poetry competition last month in San Francisco.
Although the team didn’t advance to the finals of Brave New Voices, held July 20-22, the seven members said they were happy to qualify for the event for the first time.
“We got to bond with others from teams from all over the country, and we also had a lot of time just to bond with our team,” said senior Jordan Rahmfeld, who joined the Los Altos team last year. “I really like everybody on the team, and I like being surrounded by people who like the same thing as me, because poetry is a pretty niche subject. We’re all really close at this point.”
Los Altos made it to the national competition by winning the 2023 Unified Poetry Slam in April at the Youth Speaks Unified Festival, at which it beat 29 other teams from the Bay Area.
Coach Carrie Abel, an English teacher at Los Altos High, said no team was louder or more supportive of its members than her group of poets.
“Other teams were talking or maybe not paying attention, but our students were front row, cheering on every poet,” she said. “They’re there to be supportive, which you can’t teach. That’s just who they are as humans.”
At Brave New Voices, the staff – poets themselves – evaluated the participants by starting cyphers, in which poets form a circle and push someone in the middle to perform a poem. Castilleja School senior Lauren Lin, who competed on the Los Altos High team, performed in the cyphers.
“I was scared to participate, but I did,” Lin said. “It was just amazing that there was so much joy around poetry and so much love for the art. It was cool to see everyone come together.”
Rahmfeld said she enjoys performance poetry because she can convey her emotions to others.
“A lot of my poems are supposed to be funny,” she added. “It’s such a validating experience when people actually giggle at my jokes, because I’ve seen them so many times on paper that they are not funny to me anymore. But when people hear them for the first time and they think it’s funny, that makes me really happy.”
Becoming a team
Abel began teaching at Los Altos High 13 years ago, taking over the schoolwide poetry slam and working with fellow English teacher Jonathan Kwan to form a competitive team. The team often works with Youth Speaks, a poetry nonprofit based in San Francisco, by competing in its regional competitions and participating in workshops. Seven years ago, the team participated in the Unified Festival for the first time and did really well, according to Abel.
“So, we started committing to building a more structured team, holding tryouts and being a bit more hands-on in our coaching,” she said. “The students got exposure to other teams in the Bay Area, and seeing who else was out there and was sharing their stories really inspired them.”
Although they were not finalists at Brave New Voices, Abel said the team felt proud of what they accomplished and cherished the chance to be “on stage with the best poets in the nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments