08_16_23_SCH_LAHSpoetryTeam_courtesyOfCarrieAbel.jpg

The Los Altos High poetry team attends the Brave New Voices competition in San Francisco last month.

The Los Altos High School poetry team participated in a national youth poetry competition last month in San Francisco.

Although the team didn’t advance to the finals of Brave New Voices, held July 20-22, the seven members said they were happy to qualify for the event for the first time.

