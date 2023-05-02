05_03_23_SCH_LAEF2012.jpg

Los Altos School District students enjoy activities at the last Community Festival in 2012, which celebrated 30 years of the Los Altos Educational Foundation.

 Courtesy of Anna Kjos

The Los Altos Educational Foundation, which raises money to provide financial support as a supplement to the resources of the Los Altos School District, commemorates its 40th anniversary this month.

To thank parents, alumni and the community for their support and to celebrate LASD’s nine neighborhood schools, all of which have received California Distinguished School awards, LAEF alongside LASD has scheduled a Community Festival 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Covington School, 205 Covington Road.

