The Los Altos Educational Foundation, which raises money to provide financial support as a supplement to the resources of the Los Altos School District, commemorates its 40th anniversary this month.
To thank parents, alumni and the community for their support and to celebrate LASD’s nine neighborhood schools, all of which have received California Distinguished School awards, LAEF alongside LASD has scheduled a Community Festival 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Covington School, 205 Covington Road.
“We look forward to celebrating our excellent public schools with the community at the festival,” said LASD Superintendent Sandra McGonagle. “It’s been 10 years since we had a community event, and I hope to see everyone there.”
The event is open to all – LASD families, incoming families, neighbors and other local residents.
Attendees can visit activity stations hosted by all nine LASD schools, featuring obstacle courses, a paper airplane challenge, face painting, a school mascot selfie station and more. Other local organizations, including the Los Altos History Museum, the Los Altos Art Docents and Living Classroom, will participate in the event, offering activities for kids and their families. Food will be available for purchase from nine food trucks.
History of LAEF
The foundation, like many others in California, formed in 1982 as a response to changes in the state tax code that drastically cut funding to public schools. Proposition 13, voted into law in 1978, restricts the rate of increase on property taxes, a source of funding for school
“Our first grant to the district was for $61,000 to fund maps and globes – this year, we’ll provide a $2.5 million grant,” said LAEF executive director Heather Macdonald. “We’re thankful for our incredible group of supporters – parents, grandparents, LASD alumni, community members and local businesses – for investing in our outstanding schools by supporting LAEF.”
Since its founding, LAEF has raised more than $56 million for LASD. LAEF funding provides essential teachers and staff for STEM, wellness, literacy and arts programs.
