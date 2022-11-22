School may feel like a traumatic experience for some students with learning challenges. Los Altos Christian School hosted an open house Nov. 5 to offer options to local families whose children need additional support in the classroom.
Lizette Hibbert, assistant head of school at LACS, and most of the 26 teachers and staff members shared about the school’s Learning Support Program with parents while children played in a bounce house and attended a pep rally in the gym, assisted by a middle school student costumed as a lion, the school’s mascot.
Approximately one-third of the 171 students who attend the K-12 school exhibit a specific learning disability (LD) such as dyslexia. LD classes are capped at 12 students, and general education classes at 20 students. Taking advantage of the low teacher-to-student ratio in LD classes, teachers divide all third- through fifth-grade classes into small groups based on students’ reading ability. An educator works with the three or four students in each small group using the Wilson Reading System, an evidence-based approach to teaching students with dyslexia. The small class sizes are key to students’ learning success. In middle school, students have the option to take Language Enrichment courses that use the Wilson Reading System’s Just Words program.
LACS follows a multisensory approach to teaching reading, writing and math to students in its Learning Support Program. Teachers are trained in using programs such as the Wilson Reading System, Step Up to Writing and Making Math Real.
Teachers at LACS take an active interest in the social-emotional needs of their students. They begin the first 15 minutes of each morning encouraging the children to discuss how they feel and to express thoughts about their struggles, joys and family life, thus, according to staff, helping teachers and classmates make sure each child feels seen and heard.
LACS offers elective classes to students in K-12, including music, art, worship band, computers, STEAM, PE, Spanish and American Sign Language. After-school enrichment classes include robotics, dance, sports and a cycling club. The after-school sports program is open to students in grades 3 and up, with the goal of engaging all in athletic activity.
Graduates of LACS “transition well to other schools due to the high academic standards at LACS combined with a loving and caring environment,” Hibbert said.
When asked what they like about LACS, three high school students in the school hallway responded that they especially liked spending time with friends, the school’s community spirit and the ability to get the academic help they need.
LACS is considered a commuter-friendly school due to its location near Interstate 280 at 625 Magdalena Ave. In addition to Los Altos families, many parents carpool from San Jose, Half Moon Bay, Redwood City and surrounding cities. One parent said the commute “is difficult, but worth it.”
Marlene Cowan has two grandchildren enrolled at Los Altos Christian School.
