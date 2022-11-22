11_23_22_SCH_LACS1.jpg

Teacher Wendy Lawner, above left, teaches math and English at Los Altos Christian School, where small class sizes are key to students’ learning success.

 Courtesy of Lizette Hibbert

School may feel like a traumatic experience for some students with learning challenges. Los Altos Christian School hosted an open house Nov. 5 to offer options to local families whose children need additional support in the classroom.

Lizette Hibbert, assistant head of school at LACS, and most of the 26 teachers and staff members shared about the school’s Learning Support Program with parents while children played in a bounce house and attended a pep rally in the gym, assisted by a middle school student costumed as a lion, the school’s mascot.

