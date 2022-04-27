Los Altos High School senior Julieth Lara won the Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s 2022 Good Citizens Award.
During the chapter’s April 15 meeting, Lara presented her essay, “How Do the Qualities of a Good Citizen Help Support Our Nation?” She is now eligible to participate in the DAR Scholarship Contest.
Lara has a passion for community service and has aided many vulnerable groups of people, including immigrants,
LGBTQ+, the homeless and victims of trafficking through leadership roles in the Youth Activism Society, Los Altos Community Foundation’s E3 Youth Philanthropy and the Justice at Last law firm.
The chapter presented Lara with a certificate, a $200 cash prize and a U.S. flag that had been flown over the Capitol in Washington, D.C., in her honor.
The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, aims to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The award recognizes high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. One student each year is honored as a school’s DAR Good Citizen. The students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.
For more information on the award and contest, visit bit.ly/DARGCA.