Art docents

Members of the Los Altos Art Docents, gathering at an event last year, teach art education to Los Altos School District students.

 Courtesy of Los Altos Art Docents

The spring Los Altos Art Docents’ showcase of local elementary school students’ artwork comprises three shows, including two this week.

    The shows, which include student work that results from docent instruction sessions, are scheduled at Almond and Covington schools through Friday and at Loyola School May 24-26.

