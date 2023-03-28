The spring Los Altos Art Docents’ showcase of local elementary school students’ artwork comprises three shows, including two this week.
The shows, which include student work that results from docent instruction sessions, are scheduled at Almond and Covington schools through Friday and at Loyola School May 24-26.
“They are attended by every student in the school, and the parents are invited, too,” said Randi Brack, publicity chairperson for the docents.
Expected attendees include 325 students from Almond, 425 from Covington and 319 from Loyola.
The students’ artwork, covering a range of media from watercolor to clay and print making, is the culmination of approximately seven lessons the docents teach per grade, per year throughout the Los Altos School District. The
other categories include drawing, cut paper and acrylic
The 53-year-old nonprofit Los Altos Art Docents began hosting districtwide art shows in the 1986-1987 school year and changed the format to individual school shows during the 2010-2011 year.
“We host them every year but rotate the schools so that each school has one every other year,” Brack said. “So this year is Almond, Covington and Loyola, but next year will be Gardner Bullis, Oak, Springer and Santa Rita.”
The Los Altos Art Docents started in 1970, when parents responded to the state’s elimination of mandatory art and music curriculum in public elementary schools by creating the nonprofit to fill the instructional gap.
The docents have two part-time staff members that run the program.
“The classes are taught 100% by volunteers, including LASD parents, parents of former LASD students and more,” Brack said. “We each go through an extensive training program prior to leading a
