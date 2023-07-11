07_12_23_SCH_CousinsWinNationalAward2_.jpg

Ashwin Mukherjee, left, and cousin Rohan Chanani explain their project during an April interview at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

 Courtesy of Ashwin Mukherjee

Living three time zones apart didn’t stop Los Altos teen Ashwin Mukherjee and his cousin Rohan Chanani from succeeding in a national science competition.

The pair recently won the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2023 AlgaePrize. The second-year competition challenges students from across the country to develop creative solutions for real-world algae and bioenergy issues.

