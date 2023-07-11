Living three time zones apart didn’t stop Los Altos teen Ashwin Mukherjee and his cousin Rohan Chanani from succeeding in a national science competition.
The pair recently won the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2023 AlgaePrize. The second-year competition challenges students from across the country to develop creative solutions for real-world algae and bioenergy issues.
“We had the most challenges in figuring out how to best allocate our time within the bounds of being a high school student, doing homework, sports, clubs and college applications,” said Mukherjee, who graduated from Los Altos High School in June. “And then, we also had to figure out how to collaborate because we had two people in two different places in two different time zones.”
Chanani, a student at The Paideia School in Atlanta, said he and Ashwin “both wanted some sort of research project specifically within science and possibly computation because it had been more of an interest of mine where scientific research had been more of an interest of his.”
To accommodate both interests, the cousins took an online bioengineering and computational biology course through the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB).
There, they met Jake Valenzuela, Ph.D., an ISB research scientist. The cousins told the doctor they wanted to create a project together, and he suggested making a machine-learning algorithm that could recognize the number of algae cells in microscope images taken with a cellphone.
“Dr. Valenzuela was our way to get our foot in the door to start brainstorming for the project,” Chanani said.
In August 2021, the team developed their cell-counting algorithm into a web application, Algaeorithm, which they submitted to the Congressional App Challenge. They soon received funding from Silicon Valley Clean Energy as part of its Education Fund.
They entered a proposal in the inaugural AlgaePrize competition in March 2022 and garnered praise. A month later, Algaeorithm was chosen as an AlgaePrize finalist, the only high school team selected among teams of undergrad and graduate students. By being named a finalist, they also received $5,000 in funding.
“Over the time after we received the funding, we used the money to work on our project then submitted our final results (in March 2023),” Mukherjee said.
A year from their selection as finalists, they presented
Algaeorithm to a panel of judges at the AlgaePrize competition weekend in Golden, Colo. They received the Best Presentation award and were named one of the five champions, an honor that came with $10,000.
In the future, the two hope to integrate Algaeorithm into the ISB curriculum to make it more accessible to high school students across the country.
“Ideally, as many high school students as possible can have access to (Algaeorithm) so that they can be introduced to the potential of algae a lot earlier than they would be with the current resources available,” Mukherjee said.
Mukherjee will attend USC in the fall to study engineering, business and design, while Chanani is bound for Stanford University to study math and computer science.
For more information on the competition, visit energy.gov.
