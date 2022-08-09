08_10_22_SCH_greentown.jpg

GreenTown Los Altos summer interns Farida Abd el hak and Ellie El-Fishawy worked under the guidance of board member and former GreenTown president Gary Hedden to conduct research that will help the city of Los Altos create a Tree Planting Master Plan.

 Courtesy of Farida Abd el hak

High school students Ellie El-Fishawy and Farida Abd el hak spent the summer as GreenTown Los Altos interns, helping the city of Los Altos create a Tree Planting Master Plan in support of its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

The project is part of GreenTown’s 500 Trees campaign, which aims to plant hundreds of native trees around Los Altos to beautify the city, cool the environment and sequester carbon emissions.

