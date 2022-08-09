High school students Ellie El-Fishawy and Farida Abd el hak spent the summer as GreenTown Los Altos interns, helping the city of Los Altos create a Tree Planting Master Plan in support of its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
The project is part of GreenTown’s 500 Trees campaign, which aims to plant hundreds of native trees around Los Altos to beautify the city, cool the environment and sequester carbon emissions.
One focus area in the city’s recently adopted CAAP was to increase greenery by planting 10,000 trees by 2035 – but there was no concrete plan to reach that goal. Under board member and former GreenTown president Gary Hedden’s guidance, El-Fishawy and Abd el hak conducted months of research that culminated in a presentation of information and actionable steps to the city’s Environmental Commission.
“There are so many things to take into account, like what trees to plant, where to plant them, how to plant it, how to maintain the tree,” El-Fishawy said. “There’s just all these things to consider that need to be condensed into one document.”
“That’s why it’s so important we create this plan – because there’s literally no way we can get there if we don’t have the proper planning to get to 10,000 trees in that period of time, because it’s a really difficult goal,” Abd el hak added.
Their research also accounted for financial planning, water efficiency, wildlife presence and community involvement. The research included meeting many people face-to-face who were also interested in beautifying and greening Los Altos.
“Something I really appreciated throughout the whole project was people’s willingness to provide us with information and their willingness to help,” Abd el hak said. “It felt like a group effort. It wasn’t just something that’s ours – it was everyone’s, in a way.”
Why trees?
The campaign to plant trees is important to environmental efforts for a multitude of reasons – in addition to sequestering carbon, canopy covers provide shade and opportunity for social gatherings. The presence of trees also can increase property values and improve quality of life for residents.
“It’s one of the environmental initiatives where I feel like it impacts multiple parts of a person’s life,” Abd el hak said. “It doesn’t just impact your finances, but also impacts your mental health and the community itself, which is why I think it’s so important.”
A key aspect of the tree-planting plan addresses which kinds of trees would benefit the community and local environment the most. Abd el hak and El-Fishawy found that 48% of trees on the city’s current list of trees to plant were not recommended for the area due to the amount of water needed to maintain them. They suspect the trees were not initially selected for their function, but for their beauty.
The interns received positive feedback from their report, which will make an impact on the future city Tree Planting Master Plan.Both El-Fishawy and Abd el hak were happy to see how their work made a difference in their community and said they plan to continue working with GreenTown.
Beyond the internship, Abd el hak is president of the Green Team at Los Altos High and El-Fishawy, who attends Menlo School, heads a project called Replay that collects, repurposes and redistributes soccer uniforms to reduce waste and provide uniforms for underprivileged teams.
