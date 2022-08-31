Los Altos resident Kelly Yang, a senior at Castilleja School, spent her summer connecting with the community through a nonprofit organization as a part of the Bank of America Student Leaders program.

08_31_22_SCH_KellyYang_SchoolSuppliesPacking.jpg

During her summer internship, Kelly Yang attended a food injustice workshop at Pie Ranch in Pescadero, where she learned about inequality in the food production and distribution process.

She was among the 300 students selected nationwide to work for a nonprofit in her area through the paid internship program.

