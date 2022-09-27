Irene Tsen.JPG

Irene Tsen, a Gunn High student, learned Turkish quickly while living

in Ankara, Turkey, over the summer.

 Courtesy of Irene Tsen

Irene Tsen knew little about the Turkish language before spending seven weeks in Turkey over the summer. She left with the ability to converse in the newfound language.

Tsen, 16, a Gunn High School junior from Los Altos Hills, traveled to Turkey on a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) scholarship from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

