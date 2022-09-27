Irene Tsen knew little about the Turkish language before spending seven weeks in Turkey over the summer. She left with the ability to converse in the newfound language.
Tsen, 16, a Gunn High School junior from Los Altos Hills, traveled to Turkey on a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) scholarship from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Tsen competed against thousands of applicants from high schools across the nation and was among the approximately 400 students who earned a scholarship.
The NSLI-Y program promotes the study of the Arabic, Mandarin, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian and Turkish languages.
“I learned about this program from my counselor,” Tsen said. “It sounded really interesting – some of the countries were places that most programs don’t offer opportunities to go to, so that’s why I applied.”
After arriving in June and staying in the capital city of Ankara, Tsen found that the similarities between the Turkish people and Americans stood out more than their differences.
“A lot of their daily habits and the way they live life are really similar,” she said of the Turkish people. “They were so kind and so welcoming.”
Tsen proved a quick study – she caught on to the language right away, to the point where she was leading her fellow students in conversations. She went from “being in a state of confusion all the time,” she said, to taking on a leadership role and gaining confidence in the process.
“Turkey stood out for me from the onset, because it combines some of what I’ve already experienced in terms of that intersection between Western and Asian and Eastern culture, and it stood out for me also, at the same time, paradoxically, as one of the languages and cultures I knew the least about,” she said. “I had no previous contact with Turkish people or Turkish cuisine or Turkey in general.”
According to Tsen, she had the best food she’s eaten in in her life – “and so cheap, too.” She added that the bread – “ekmek” – was a highlight.
Tsen visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kernal Atatürk, founder and first president of the Republic of Turkey. She also toured an ancient castle in Ankara that was once a fort. She said she enjoyed the program and hopes to visit Turkey again.
“(NSLI-Y) is a full-ride scholarship,” she noted. “Hopefully, it will help increase access for people who might otherwise not be able to travel abroad.”
Launched in 2006 as part of a multi-agency government initiative, NSLI-Y increases the number of young Americans with the language skills necessary to advance international dialogue, promote economic prosperity and innovation worldwide, and contribute to national security by building understanding across cultures. Many NSLI-Y alumni go on to pursue education and careers vital to U.S. national security and credit the program experience with helping them improve their academic, leadership and cross-cultural communication skills.
