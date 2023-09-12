Los Altos resident Talinn Hatti studied Mandarin this summer in Taiwan on a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI‑Y) scholarship. NSLI‑Y, a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, promotes the study of Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian (Tajiki), Russian or Turkish.

Hatti, a junior at The Nueva School, was one of 442 students selected from thousands of high school applicants across the United States to receive a NSLI‑Y scholarship. While in Taiwan, Hatti lived with a host family, was immersed in the local culture and community, and engaged with local peers to enhance language learning and build mutual understanding.

