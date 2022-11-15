The passage of Proposition 28 in California will bring $1 billion annually to K-12 schools for drama, arts and music programs – a major windfall for districts that have cut such programs due to budget restraints. Advocates for the proposition see it as a win for boosting arts education in schools, especially those that serve a low-income population.

“Arts are the glue which brings together literacy, math and critical-thinking skills to help students succeed in school and in life,” said Austin Beutner, Proposition 28 author and Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent. “Prop. 28 will make sure every student from preschool to 12th grade will have the opportunity to participate in arts and music at school.”

