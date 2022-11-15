The passage of Proposition 28 in California will bring $1 billion annually to K-12 schools for drama, arts and music programs – a major windfall for districts that have cut such programs due to budget restraints. Advocates for the proposition see it as a win for boosting arts education in schools, especially those that serve a low-income population.
“Arts are the glue which brings together literacy, math and critical-thinking skills to help students succeed in school and in life,” said Austin Beutner, Proposition 28 author and Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent. “Prop. 28 will make sure every student from preschool to 12th grade will have the opportunity to participate in arts and music at school.”
Local educators are already celebrating the influx in funding and the impact it will have on students. Los Altos High art teacher Christine An said she is glad the law passed, noting that additional statewide funding for arts education was long overdue.
“Art education is so important in students developing creativity, critical thinking and emotional intelligence – it improves every aspect of students’ lives,” An said. “I hope we continue to nurture students’ growth with arts education by making the arts a part of the core curriculum.”
LASD faces uncertainty
Some local administrators are unsure how Proposition 28 might benefit their districts, many of which are basic-aid funded, meaning funded through property taxes and not via state aid, and face declining enrollment.
As one of the few districts in the state that is basic aid, Los Altos School District administrators are uncertain whether the Proposition 28 funds guaranteed by the law will benefit their schools. The rare basic-aid status can sometimes limit the kind of funding LASD receives from the state, as may be the case with Proposition 28 funds.
According to a legislative analysis of the proposition, 70% of the money directed to schools will be distributed based on a district’s share of statewide enrollment. The remaining 30% will go to schools based on their share of low-income students. LASD has some low-income students, but not as many as other districts of similar size throughout the state. So far, it does not appear that the funding will discriminate between basic aid and Local Control Funding Formula-funded districts, but the fact that LASD faces declining enrollment could reduce the amount of money it receives through Proposition 28.
The other kicker is that 80% of the funds districts receive must be put toward hiring new staff for such programs, a prospect that might not be appealing or feasible for districts with decreasing enrollment, like LASD and many other schools in the Bay Area.
“Every time you get money from the state, you’re like, ‘Oh, this is great,’ but there are always strings attached as to how you can spend it,” said Erik Walukiewicz, LASD superintendent of business services. “I’m curious to see exactly what will happen.”
School districts are also required to supplement their existing arts and music offerings with additional services and programs, as opposed to supplanting them, in which the district would use new Proposition 28 funding to support current programs to free up money for other purposes. In other words, LASD could not take Proposition 28 money to fund its existing music program that was previously supported by the district’s general fund and apply it to something else, like its universal lunch program.
“It’s not in the spirit of the law,” Walukiewicz said.
MVLA assesses impact
The Mountain View Los Altos High School District, on the other hand, is experiencing a rise in enrollment, a trend projected to continue long enough to possibly necessitate building a third comprehensive high school. However, MVLA administrators are also unsure about how much the passage of Proposition 28 may benefit them.
“I think it’s still a little too soon to know exactly how the passage of Prop. 28 might affect MVLA,” said Mike Mathiesen, MVLA associate superintendent of business services. “We need to get more details from the state regarding how they intend to allocate it to school districts.”
Despite having a lot of questions about the details of the proposition’s implementation, school officials are pleased to know that California voters value arts and music education, and emphasized that they always welcome any additional funds from the state to help them improve and expand services.
LASD Superintendent Sandra McGonagle told the Town Crier that she is “thrilled that folks passed this proposition, as we know music and the arts are an important part of a well-rounded education.”
Representatives from MVLA and the Cupertino Union School District echoed her sentiments.
“Arts and music education is a priority for CUSD, and the district is happy to receive additional funds to support these important programs,” said Erin Lindsey, CUSD director of communication.
MVLA Superintendent Nellie Meyer said she is happy about the additional funding but is waiting to see how it will impact students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments