The Los Altos-Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women recently awarded camperships to Tech Trek, AAUW’s weeklong STEM camps, to 18 local middle school girls.
Five girls will attend resident camps – two at UC Davis and three at Sonoma State University. The awardees include Chloe Fazilat and Anastasia Grunina from Blach Intermediate School; Sophia Liniger from Egan Junior High; and Jaelyn Dodson and Maya Jones from Crittenden Middle School.
Thirteen girls will attend a virtual camp. Awardees include Aya Agrawal, Anoushka Dugar, Joyce Liu, Annika Palyam and Sara Pradhan from Blach; Natalie Endell, Mihika Kamat, Daria Rodova and Iris Woodford from Egan; and Erin Addy-Lamptey, Tavia Brooks, Julia Finizola de Alburquerque and Maya Martinez from Crittenden.
The girls were introduced to AAUW members at a virtual ice cream social held via Zoom May 16. Aligned with Tech Trek interactive workshops the girls will attend, the program began with an introduction to the science needed to produce ice cream.
The event included presentations from Sophia Kim, director of the Science Learning Institute at Foothill College, and Marissa Yanez, STEM workforce specialist at SLI. AAUW and SLI share similar missions to assist students from under-represented groups succeed in academic and career goals in STEM fields.
Abril Garcia, SLI student at Foothill, discussed her journey in STEM, including the opportunity to serve as an intern for the Foothill-Stanford Bioresearch project. Foothill College has collaborative intern programs at NASA, tech companies and other state universities.
Each speaker emphasized that the girls’ choices will inevitably change from their interests in middle and high school to their ambitions in college. They encouraged the Tech Trek girls to see the range of college possibilities, from two-year colleges that can lead to transfer to universities to beginning at a four-year college.
For more information, visit lamv-ca.aauw.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments