Ana Homayoun is locally known as the founder of Green Ivy Educational Consulting in downtown Los Altos and nationally recognized for her educational consulting books. Her books have provided solutions for common barriers to success experienced by today’s students and imparted advice to parents and students on how to improve their executive functioning skills in an increasingly competitive, complicated cultural landscape.
Homayoun’s latest book, “Erasing the Finish Line: The New Blueprint for Success Beyond Grades and College Admissions,” may be her most ambitious work yet as she offers a new, bold way of thinking about metrics of success and how to achieve them.
Rather than stressing over GPAs and test scores and thinking of getting into a certain college or getting hired for a specific position as essential “finish lines” to meet, Homayoun posits that these finish lines are mostly mythical and can actually induce undue stress and anxiety in young people trying to navigate their education or careers.
In “Erasing the Finish Line,” she asks the reader to deconstruct the typical notion of Silicon Valley-type success, which largely emphasizes individualistic approaches to achievement at the cost of personal relationships, morals and sanity.
Instead, Homayoun offers that it’s the building of genuine, nontransactional relationships, improving executive function skills and creating a personalized value system that will carry people to a life and career that is uniquely fulfilling.
The book is a culmination of a nearly 25-year career in educational consulting both locally and around the world. Homayoun drew heavy inspiration from her experience working with students in Los Altos and neighboring cities, and even references a few local students, though she does not identify them to preserve their privacy.
The Town Crier sat down with Homayoun in her office at Green Ivy to discuss false finish lines. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: Why this book, and why now?
A: I’ve now spent over two decades working with students around the world. I’m very lucky to have my office here in Los Altos – I grew up in Los Altos and I have been working on this block for the better half of a quarter century, which is pretty incredible.
I realized that all the amazing students that I’ve worked with have such incredible stories that go beyond the grades, test scores and college admissions that so many people are so overly focused on in high school. We are missing the fundamental, key skills that all students and young people need for overall well-being. So I went back for this book and I interviewed my students from 15 years ago, who walked through this office and are now about 30 years old. I wanted to tell their stories from who they were as students, but also who they are today. All of them could identify learning these fundamental underlying skills that I talked about in the book.
The whole concept around this book is, “What are the invisible skills for success and well-being that we’re overlooking in this faulty finish line of college admissions?” And I feel like my perspective as a person who’s grown up in Silicon Valley, who has worked for 20 years with teenagers in Silicon Valley and has traveled to schools around the world offers a unique vantage point that makes this book really special and timely and important for this moment.
Q: Can you talk more about your unique vantage point?
A: I moved from very rural Connecticut when I was 12 years old, right before the seventh grade, to go to middle school at Egan Junior High. And it was probably one of the biggest cultural shocks of my life. But it also offered me exposure and shared experiences to a new environment in a way that utterly changed my life trajectory. And not only do I work in Silicon Valley, but I’ve traveled to schools around the world. In 2019 alone, I was in 40 different cities. What I realized was that every community has these markers of success, and they’re different, and that realization began planting the seeds of this book – like, this particular club, this class, this club soccer team or this group is a symbol of success in each different community.
And when you strip it all away, what do we all care about? Every person who comes into my office – every parent and every family, they care about their child’s well-being. They want to give their kids the right skills to make their way in the world.
I think a lot of people look to Silicon Valley for innovation. That’s no surprise. I think that we have this unique place where people are highly specialized, highly qualified and highly intelligent. It can create a real pressure cooker – families are not creating this pressure cooker. Oftentimes, it’s kids themselves. And what I want to say is, instead of focusing on the things that we have been focusing on – the default markers of test scores, grades, college admissions – let’s focus on those underlying goals that help you build your own blueprint, whatever that looks like. Because that’s the core of Silicon Valley’s innovation: building your own blueprint, rather than borrowing someone else’s. That is the key of this book: How do we help every child recognize who they are?
Q: How should young people approach success if not by these default markers?
A: So, there are four pillars of the book and the first is systems, which addresses workflow and executive function skills. That’s the core of what Green Ivy does; for the last 20 years, we have focused on helping students develop executive function skills.
The next pillar is connections: “Who are those people that really energize me? What are the spaces where I feel belonging? How do I build my own connections in multiple different spaces?”
Perspective, the next pillar, is all about expanding your idea of what is possible. And this is true whether you come from a highly resourced family or you are a first-generation, low-income student, because if you don’t understand the range of possibilities, there’s a very narrow definition of what success looks like to you.
The last thing is acceptance – acceptance of yourself, recognizing your gifts, your opportunities for growth, having self-awareness and being OK with who you are.
And the final thing is how all of those come together to be this opportunity to build your own blueprint. So systems, connections, perspective and acceptance and the idea that every kid, student and adult has the opportunity to build these skills. It’s not a zero-sum game, and we’re always growing.
“Erasing the Finish Line” is now available at Linden Tree Books, 265 State St.
For more information, visit anahomayoun.com.
