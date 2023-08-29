Screen Shot 2023-08-29 at 10.14.17 AM.png
Courtesy of Ana Homayoun

Ana Homayoun is locally known as the founder of Green Ivy Educational Consulting in downtown Los Altos and nationally recognized for her educational consulting books. Her books have provided solutions for common barriers to success experienced by today’s students and imparted advice to parents and students on how to improve their executive functioning skills in an increasingly competitive, complicated cultural landscape.

Homayoun’s latest book, “Erasing the Finish Line: The New Blueprint for Success Beyond Grades and College Admissions,” may be her most ambitious work yet as she offers a new, bold way of thinking about metrics of success and how to achieve them.

