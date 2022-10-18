Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Sheila Faillace, former MVLA High School Foundation president, and Bob Golton, former MVLA superintendent, hold a symbolic check revealing the foundation’s $100,000 grant to the district in 1997. In recent years, the foundation has raised $2 million in annual funds for the district.
Los Altos School District students work in a school computer lab in the early 2000s. Los Altos Education Foundation began funding computer technology and specialists in 1991 and started fully funding LASD’s computer science program in 2012.
Both the MVLA High School Foundation and the Los Altos Educational Foundation are celebrating their 40th anniversary of fundraising in support of student and staff programs at local schools. Over four decades, the foundations have raised a cumulative $79 million to help fund the educations of the tens of thousands of students who have attended Los Altos-area public schools.
The foundations, like many others in California, formed in 1982 as a response to changes in the state tax code that drastically cut funding to public schools. Proposition 13, voted into law in 1978, restricts the rate of increase on property taxes, a source of funding for school districts. Additionally, the three Serrano v. Priest cases earlier in the decade resulted in the California Supreme Court ruling that limited the amount of general purpose money each school district could receive based on the reasoning that using property taxes as the principal source of revenue for public schools exacerbated discrepancies in school funding among communities of varying wealth.
The legislation left school districts short of funding and specifically reduced money going to schools in what were considered high-wealth areas. The Town Crier reported in the Feb. 16, 1983, issue that reduced funding as a result of the Serrano-Priest decision and Proposition 13 had already affected curriculum offerings, eliminated summer school, deferred needed maintenance and jeopardized field trips and enrichment and athletic programs.
Paul Sakamoto, then-superintendent of the Mountain View Los Altos High School District, told the Town Crier in 1982 that “the only way a district such as ours can maintain the type of comprehensive program that we have is to look for outside support.”
MVLA parents, employees and other local residents followed cities such as Hillsborough, Piedmont and San Francisco by forming the nonprofit MVLA High School Foundation to benefit the district in spring 1982. The Los Altos School District followed suit shortly after, establishing the Los Altos Educational Foundation just a few months later. Original funding goals for the MVLA foundation and LAEF were each under $100,000. In the current school year, LAEF has pledged to raise $2.8 million, and the MVLA foundation’s goal is $2.2 million.
A legacy of funding
The first grant LAEF awarded to LASD funded new classroom globes and maps, while the MVLA foundation spent $13,000 on new bookbinding supplies and equipment. Both foundations still provide money for technology in classrooms, but the yearly grants have greatly expanded in scope, providing funds for supplemental staff salaries, art and music programs, new buildings, elective classes, college readiness programs and class-size reductions, to name a few projects.
Today, many of the beloved programs and even staff members at MVLA and LASD schools are foundation supported. The Los Altos Art Docents operate in elementary schools on a yearly grant. MVLA administrators recently hired a new career technical education director that is an entirely foundation-supported position.
Volunteer network provides support
Support for the foundations comes primarily from families with school-age children, with a good chunk of change donated through corporate matching programs. Other sources include alumni families, local residents and the Honor Roll of Realty. They are also supported by a network of a collective 100-plus volunteers who work to organize events like the
annual Phonathon.
The MVLA foundation is set to host one of its largest annual events 6 p.m. today to raise money for its annual grant – and volunteers are aiming big.
“When we celebrated our 20th anniversary, our goal was $220,000. For our 40th anniversary, we are raising 10 times that amount, $2.236 million,” said Kristine Bardman, MVLA foundation co-executive director.
Volunteers will gather in the Mountain View Community Center to make 1,000 calls with the help of parents, teachers – many of whom receive Innovative Learning Grants funded by the foundation – administrators and local residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments