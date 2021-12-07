With young readers at home for a long stretch this winter break, new releases and recent hits offer library inspiration or maybe a last-minute gift idea for readers ages 10-12.
Booksellers at Linden Tree Books in downtown Los Altos highlighted notable books from four local authors on shelves now:
• “All the Impossible Things” by Lindsay Lackey
• “An Occasionally Happy Family” by Cliff Burke
• “Parked” by Danielle Svetcov
• “The League of Picky Eaters” by Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic (signed copies available at Linden Tree)
Other titles targeted to intrigue this age group include:
• “How Do You Live?” by Genzaburo Yoshino, with foreword by Neil Gaiman (a Japanese classic, recently republished in English in the U.S.)
• “Greenglass House” by Kate Milford
“A Mouse Called Mika” by Matt Haig
• “A Boy Called Christmas” by Matt Haig
• “Sweep: The Story of a Girl and Her Monster” by Jonathan Auxier
Readers can find a copy or put a book on hold at the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road, or at Linden Tree Books, 265 State St.
For more information, visit lindentreebooks.com and sccld.org/losaltos.