The Los Altos School District’s Living Classroom program seeks volunteers to teach hands-on, garden-based lessons to students and tend to the district’s school gardens.
Volunteers will join a community of peers who enjoy connecting children with nature and teaching them where food comes from. The suggested time commitment is six hours per month. Activities include nature hikes, garden tours, educational workshops and talks.
Winter docent training sessions are scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 13 and Jan. 10 in the district’s iLearn Studio at 201 Covington Road, Los Altos. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required.
No experience is necessary and all training is provided.
To RSVP. email livingclassroom@lasdschools.org.
For more information, visit living-classroom.org.