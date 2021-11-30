This is the second in a series of columns on a local student’s gap year in London.
As fall turns to winter in London, the only benefit to the cold and dreary weather is that the Christmas lights have come up across all the busy streets, and they are truly a spectacle to see.
A lot has happened since my last column. In early October, I took a weekend trip organized by my gap-year program to Edinburgh, a city that surprised me as one of the highlights of my time in the U.K. I visited Edinburgh Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse (the queen’s official residence in Scotland) and hiked up a muddy Arthur’s Seat for a beautiful view of the city – all on a rainy Saturday with my sneakers sopping wet.
Right after returning to London, I saw several exciting new movies at the London Film Festival – my favorites include “Red Rocket,” “Spencer,” “The Power of the Dog” and “King Richard” – along with a special season premiere of the HBO TV series “Succession.” During the pandemic, I really got into watching films to pass the time and took advantage of being in a cultural center to see films before they are released to the general public in theaters. I saw 11 movies over seven days, and even saw actors such as Kristen Stewart and Benedict Cumberbatch on the red carpet.
My dad visited in late October and we spent a week in Poland visiting Warsaw, Krakow and Auschwitz-Birkenau. Perhaps due to my ignorance of Eastern Europe, Poland surprised me with how beautiful it is. It also has a tragic history of constant oppression by neighboring powers. It was especially beautiful in the fall, with forests colored every shade of orange, red and yellow. Auschwitz-Birkenau was an upsetting but important visit.
Sprinkled throughout all of this, I took day trips to Dover, Canterbury, Bath, Stonehenge, Oxford and Blenheim Palace, as well as visiting friends living in England.
With only a few weeks left in London before I return to Los Altos for the holidays, I’ve started taking advantage of the nice weather (whenever it presents itself) by wandering around the city. With Christmas festivities beginning, I’ve already taken a stroll at night to look at the holiday lights around the city. I’m grateful for the luxury of time in such a vibrant and exciting city that gives me time to explore.
Discovering differences
After spending some time here, I’ve noticed some differences between the U.K. and the U.S., despite the similar cultures. The U.K. public transit system is excellent. In addition to the London Underground and bus system, the National Rail system makes it possible to get to any city directly from city center to city center.
For example, we got from London to Edinburgh in four hours by train. A comparable route in California would be from San Francisco to Los Angeles. While this is just one of many train routes in the U.K., a proposal for a train route from San Francisco to Los Angeles has been reduced to a far less useful route from Bakersfield to Merced.
However, my appreciation for the California weather has grown (of course), as well as the COVID policies of Los Altos and the Bay Area. The virus barely plays a role in life here; everyone is living their busy lives as usual.
About half of the people here wear masks, including in crowded spaces such as public transit (despite a mask mandate on public transit). However, no one is judgmental or shamed for wearing or not wearing a mask; everyone does whatever he or she wants.
While I do believe now is the time to begin adapting to life with COVID, case rates in the U.K. have been consistently high since July. I look forward to living in a society that takes the pandemic a little more seriously.
Los Altos native Christina Cheng is graduate of Woodside Priory and a former Town Crier intern. She will attend Stanford University next fall.