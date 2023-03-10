03_15_23_SCH_LASDlvnfilephoto.jpg

A Los Altos School District nurse collects a nasal swab from a student as a part of the pooled testing program in February 2021. According to the district, the need for health services work has gone down since the heigh of the pandemic.

 Zoe Morgan/Town Crier File Photo

While the Los Altos School District is in a better financial position than last year, administrators are facing major upcoming expenses with the development of the 10th school site, the monster of inflation and a possible recession in the next few years.

To address the impending expenditures, one of the first difficult decisions LASD officials had to make was to lay off two full-time nurses to free up money to increase staff salaries.

