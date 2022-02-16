The Los Altos School District Board of Trustees addressed a host of issues at its Feb. 7 meeting, all aimed at improving the district’s operations.
Agenda items included a timeline for hiring a new superintendent, discussion of possible layouts for the district’s 10th school site and a status report on preparations for the Universal School Meals Program slated to begin in the fall, which will offer breakfast and lunch at no cost to every public school student in Los Altos.
Superintendent search
The search for a new LASD superintendent began shortly after Superintendent Jeff Baier announced his retirement this month, effective at the end of the school year. The new superintendent will be hired by the board with community input. Trustees are set to hire a firm to facilitate the search. The incoming superintendent will hire an assistant superintendent in a process similar to hiring a school principal.
Throughout the next few months, trustees will approve the final job description, post the job listing, generate a report based on community feedback, interview candidates and make an offer in the spring. The board plans to finalize a list of top candidates for assistant superintendent by April so that the new superintendent can interview candidates and make a decision by May. Both new hires will start July 1.
New school site
Trustees considered two layout options for the district’s 10th school site, set for construction at the intersection of Showers Drive and California Street in Mountain View. Criteria for the layout emphasized safe access to the school for pedestrians, cyclists and children, while also dedicating space for recreational use. The discussion also emphasized the importance of security.
“A school is not like any other piece of real estate; you need to keep that entire site safe and secure during school hours,” said Lisa Gelfand of Gelfand Partners Architects, the district’s architect.
Each plan incorporated 2 acres of school buildings, 4 acres of recreational space and 2 acres for a city park. The park – which would allow public access – is situated at the northeast corner of California and Pacchetti Way in both plans.
The two proposed scenarios come with different opportunities and constraints. In scenario A, the school site is more removed from busy streets, but its athletic fields border the same roads. Scenario B sets up the fields and park adjacent for possible joint use but leaves the school bordered by busy streets.
Trustees were divided on the two options, but they ultimately opted for scenario B, in which the sports fields are situated in the northwest corner of the space with the school in the southernmost area.
Free school meals
LASD is in the process of implementing the Universal School Meals Program as mandated by California law for the upcoming school year. Under the law, each school is required to offer free breakfast and lunch to students without requiring prior sign-up. Currently, LASD does not have any kitchens to produce its own meals, meaning a huge shift is in order.
To implement the new program in the upcoming year, LASD must hire staff to deliver meals and at least two people per site to distribute the meals, plus purchase two refrigerated vans.
Other logistical issues include refurbishing school sites and determining at what time and location schools will serve breakfast. Some school facilities also may need to be renovated to meet the need, and funds are likely available in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state budget.
Trustee Bryan Johnson anticipated that some parents may not be satisfied with school-provided meals and suggested that the district get ahead of parents organizing separate meal deliveries for their children from services such as Uber Eats and DoorDash.
“We need to get out in front of it across the whole district and say, ‘Here’s what we are and are not doing,” Johnson said.