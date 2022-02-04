Jeff Baier, superintendent of the Los Altos School District (LASD), announced his retirement today after 12 years as the lead administrator, and 21 years with the district overall.
“The decision to retire is not an easy one to make, yet it is one my wife and I believe is the right one,” he wrote in a note to parents. “I firmly believe the district is in a perfect place to transition to new leadership that will lead LASD into its next chapter and help define our path forward. Our district has never been in better financial shape thanks to the collective efforts of our parent volunteers, PTAs, LAEF (Los Altos Educational Foundation), our Board of Trustees, as well as our talented district administrators and staff.”
Baier’s target date for leaving is the end of this fiscal year in June. Board president Steve Taglio said the board is scheduled to go over next steps in the search for Baier’s successor in a meeting on Monday.
Baier said that his decision to retire is a bittersweet one because he has loved serving a community where education is so highly valued.
“This job has been everything I could have asked for,” Baier said in an interview. “Being entrusted with education of the kids of this community is a charge I don’t take lightly, but certainly one that I have enjoyed.”