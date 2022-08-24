The Los Altos School District will indeed be seeing increased funding, thanks to the historically large education budget signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom over the summer.

08_24_22_SCH_officeofgovernor.jpg

The new budget hugely benefits schools in low-income areas through its major investment in the Local Control Funding Formula, which increased by $9.2 billion from last year. But basic-aid districts such as LASD and the Mountain View Los Altos High School District will be allocated less due to the way they are funded. However, it’s estimated that LASD will receive nearly $4 million in state funding for specific programs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.