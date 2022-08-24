Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Los Altos School District will indeed be seeing increased funding, thanks to the historically large education budget signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom over the summer.
The new budget hugely benefits schools in low-income areas through its major investment in the Local Control Funding Formula, which increased by $9.2 billion from last year. But basic-aid districts such as LASD and the Mountain View Los Altos High School District will be allocated less due to the way they are funded. However, it’s estimated that LASD will receive nearly $4 million in state funding for specific programs.
“We’re very appreciative of this funding because the state doesn’t usually have this extra money to give directly to schools,” said Erik Walukiewicz, LASD’s assistant superintendent of business services.
The majority of the financial influx will come in the form of one-time grants, with $687,721 in ongoing funds directed to the Expanded Learning Opportunity Program. LASD can opt to spend the money for each grant over several years. According to Walukiewicz, curriculum and business staff will meet in the fall to develop an expenditure plan to present to the district’s board of trustees in December or January.
The largest sum LASD will receive is $2,186,891 – an Arts, Music and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant. The grant covers a broad range of categories, enabling school districts flexibility in allocating funds. Eligible uses include purchasing instructional materials in several subject areas, funding staff professional development, investing in diversifying book collections with culturally relevant texts and purchasing COVID-related supplies.
The Learning Recovery Emergency Block Grant will provide LASD with $1,109,117, specifically for addressing the pandemic’s impact on student learning. The funds can be used to increase instructional time and provide other academic services aimed at addressing barriers to learning and boosting academic proficiency in an effort to close the achievement gap.
Walukiewicz emphasized that while certainly helpful to the district, one-time funding should never be used to cover ongoing costs. The rare extra funding from the state is always welcome, he added, and will be spent wisely.
“Every dollar we spend is going to be spent on improving teaching and learning,” he said. “As a district, we are going to try to use the money to give the greatest benefit to the most people.”
Despite the unexpected windfall, LASD’s continued budgetary concern is related to ongoing costs.
The state budget did not include any additional relief for the increased rate of employer contribution to employee pensions. The employer contribution rate for both CalSTRS and CalPERS has increased in recent years.
Walukiewicz said it would be possible to account for those costs in the general fund, but further risk awaits if employer contribution rates rise due to market volatility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments