05_10_23_SCH_housingproject.jpg

The educator housing project, rendering above, is set for construction on Grant Avenue in Palo Alto. Twenty-four units will be made available for Los Altos School District employees upon the building’s completion.

 Screenshot from LASD Board Meeting Presentation

The Los Altos School District recently secured an additional 12 affordable housing units for teachers and staff at the 231 Grant Ave. Educator Workforce Housing project in Palo Alto, bringing its total to 24 units.

The extra 12 units became available when the Mountain View Los Altos High School District opted not to invest in the project. The 24 units will be made available to LASD employees for the next 55 years.

