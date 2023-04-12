Discussions on the Los Altos School District’s plans for its 10th campus’ building design, zoning requirements and current use are underway among administrators as they also assess future avenues of funding.
At the April 3 board of trustees meeting, trustees heard from research firms EMC Research and Team CivX about local residents’ reactions to placing another parcel tax on the ballot when the current one expires in June 2025. A survey of 400 local voters revealed that support for a measure to renew LASD’s parcel tax at a “modest” increase is just above the two-thirds threshold required to pass.
The proposed renewal at $295 per parcel is the same as the current parcel-tax amount passed in 2016, adjusted for inflation, and would generate $3.7 million annually, or 4.4% of projected district revenue.
Despite the survey reflecting a decent probability of a parcel tax increase passing in the November election, EMC Research found that respondents’ overall ratings of LASD performance have fallen since 2016, and fewer believe Los Altos elementary and middle schools have a need for more money. However, general approval of the district remained high.
Additionally, survey respondents were further divided ideologically, with more people than ever responding that they would “never vote for a tax no matter what the money raised would be used for.” More than twice as many respondents expect economic conditions to be worse six months from the survey date than in 2016.
“A measure to renew the parcel tax does appear feasible for this year provided that voters understand the benefits – specifically attracting and retaining high-quality teachers and maintaining high-quality academics and neighborhood schools,” said Jessica Polsky-Sanchez of EMC Research.
10th site
In addition to the parcel-tax renewal, LASD administrators are considering a bond measure to help cover the cost of constructing of the 10th campus as well as needed facility improvements for existing school sites.
While the site awaits development, trustees approved a lease agreement with Community Services Agency, the Mountain View-based nonprofit that provides critical support services to families in need, to use the a portion of the 10th site, located at 435 San Antonio Road, for just one dollar per year. The building, most recently occupied by Joann Fabrics, was leased to CSA as is.
According to CSA executive director Tom Myers, moving into the building will assist CSA in expanding its reach and allow the agency to refurbish the existing CSA offices.
“They’re a great organization – beyond giving food and gift cards, they connect the most underserved in our community with services,” said board president Jessica Speiser. “We have been unofficially working with them for the past year and half to help get food for our underserved LASD families. … And with this lease we could actually start doing the distribution from there to our community.”
Beyond the lease agreement, trustees also discussed building design options and approved a resolution exempting the 10th site from local city zoning and building ordinances and regulations.
For more on CSA’s move into the LASD property, read next week’s Schools section.
(0) comments
