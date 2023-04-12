Screen Shot 2023-04-12 at 12.46.17 PM.png

Community Services Agency is leasing space from Los Altos School District at 435 San Antonio Road in Mountain View.

Discussions on the Los Altos School District’s plans for its 10th campus’ building design, zoning requirements and current use are underway among administrators as they also assess future avenues of funding.

At the April 3 board of trustees meeting, trustees heard from research firms EMC Research and Team CivX about local residents’ reactions to placing another parcel tax on the ballot when the current one expires in June 2025. A survey of 400 local voters revealed that support for a measure to renew LASD’s parcel tax at a “modest” increase is just above the two-thirds threshold required to pass.

