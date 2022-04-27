LASD Junior Olympics are back after two-year hiatus

Spirits were high as more than 1,100 student-athletes and their families gathered Saturday for the 60th Los Altos School District Junior Olympics, held on the Los Altos High track. For the first time in two years, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders from all seven LASD elementary schools competed in a number of athletic events, setting some records along the way.
The morning began with the traditional opening ceremony, featuring music from the LASD sixth-grade band, a colorful march from each school and the torch relay. Kids took their uniforms seriously, with many donning face paint and hair chalk matching their school color.
Events included the 1,320-yard run, 400-meter relay, 75-yard dash, 60-yard hurdles, standing long jump, chin-ups, jump rope, softball throw and basketball free throw. Students could sign up for any event they preferred, except for the relays, which required tryouts to make the team.
LASD’s PE department oversaw the training of all students to ensure they had an equal chance of success. Relay teams were trained by parent volunteers outside of school hours or during lunchtime, and all schools began relay training at the same time to guarantee fairness.
“There’s something for every single student, and I think that’s what makes it great for everybody,” said Kelly Rafferty, Santa Rita School principal and Junior Olympics alumna. “Nobody feels singled out, like they can’t participate.”
Because the pandemic halted the event in 2020 and 2021, this was every participant’s first time competing in the games.
Oak Avenue School student Emera Jackson, who placed second overall in the fourth-grade girls 60-yard hurdles and 75-yard dash, said that despite some nerves before the event, she ultimately had a lot of fun competing.
“I felt very nervous beforehand, but once we started running and I noticed that no one was next to me because I was ahead, it felt really good,” Emera said after competing in the qualifying heat for the hurdles.
Breaking records
The young competitors broke several records this year. Almond School sixth-grader Michael Park set a record in the sixth-grade boys softball throw; his 215-foot throw topped the previous record by 10 feet and beat his closest competitor by 50 feet. Springer School fifth-grader Liam Tassa had a great day, smashing the district’s seven-year-old record for the 1,320-yard race by 3 seconds, and decimating the field in his age group. Covington School made the record books in the fourth-grade boys blue relay, while Springer School set new records in both the sixth-grade girls red and white relays.
The Junior Olympics isn’t just an event for the student-athletes and their supporters, but also for the entire community. In attendance were the Los Altos Art Docents, which offered craft activities to kids of all ages, and high school volunteers, who led the competitors to and from events, praising them for their hard work along the way. Off the field, families ate food from local food trucks as kids played their own friendly games.
This year’s games were the swan song for Junior Olympics sports director and Blach PE teacher Pat Koren before she retires in June.
It was also the final Junior Olympics for LASD Superintendent Jeff Baier, who also is set to retire at the end of the school year.
For the full list of results, visit lasdjo.com.