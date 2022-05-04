The Los Altos School District earned recognition from the California Department of Education last week as a California Pivotal Practice Program for “demonstrating innovative and exceptional work” when the state required schools to offer distance learning.
The award acknowledges LASD’s successful implementation of a newly developed tool – the comprehensive learning plan – that helped students stay on course to meet educational objectives.
Sandra McGonagle, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction – and soon-to-be district superintendent – said the thorough learning plans were key in reducing the learning loss other school districts experienced among their students across the state and the nation.
“We were able to deliver our same program – with computer science, physical education, music, our STEM program and all of the core subjects – all of it lived in these comprehensive learning plans,” McGonagle said. “So, kids really got an education even when it was a very nontraditional education. Even when they weren’t in the classroom, they could continue learning.”
The learning plans, developed unit by unit in each subject area, included instructional videos, links to assignments and information for families to enable students to continue learning when they were not working directly with their teachers. The learning plans also addressed students who didn’t receive academic support at home, opting to bring those students in with classified instructional aides for more personalized guidance.
McGonagle said it is affirming for her and LASD staff to be recognized by the state for the work they did to ensure student success through the pandemic.
“It’s an acknowledgment that during really hard times, we can pull together to do amazing things for our kids in the community,” she said. “It reminds us that we can do really hard things.”
The Pivotal Practice Program replaces the long-running California Distinguished Schools Program, after the state suspended during the pandemic the reporting of state and local indicators that help determine Distinguished School eligibility.
LASD is among 121 districts being honored for its efforts to support students.
“I’m incredibly proud of these schools and districts for their creativity, dedication and innovation in the face of adversity,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a press release.