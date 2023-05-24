05_24_23_SCH_10thsite.jpg

The Los Altos School District’s 10th campus is still in the development phase, but the district will almost certainly have to pass a new bond to fund its construction.

 Screenshot from LASD board presentation

Los Altos School District administrators are putting their noses to the grindstone to address 10th-site and facility planning budget shortfalls, as well as the threats inflation and the end of one-time pandemic funds pose to the overall health of the district budget.

LASD officials have already begun conducting research on a prospective campaign for a new parcel tax, which would replace the parcel tax that is set to expire in mid-2025. In 2016, voters renewed the 2011 parcel tax – the first time voters approved a second parcel tax on top of the one originally introduced in 1989 – at $223 per parcel, which in total generated $2.8 million annually for the district, or 5.4% of revenue at the time.

